What we're driving: Genesis G70 RWD Sport

This week I'm driving the 2020 Genesis G70 RWD Sport, a compact performance sedan that should have BMW and Mercedes-Benz worried.

The big picture: Hyundai's new luxury brand is making a name for itself. While Genesis has only three sedan models to date — the G70, G80 and G90 — its first SUV, the GV80, debuted earlier this year in South Korea.

The entry-level G70, starting at $36,445, goes straight at the the BMW 3-series and the Mercedes C-Class and more than holds its own.

There's even a base model with a manual stick, but I haven't driven that yet.

I'm driving the G70 3.3T version, with an upgraded 365 horsepower twin-turbo engine an 8-speed transmission with paddle shifters, and tons of standard convenience and safety features.

The 3.3T starts at $44,650, but with three premium option packages added, it tops out at $51,245, which is still a great deal.

One gripe: Genesis should have splurged on a premium infotainment system. The G70's is pulled from an ordinary Hyundai.

Standard safety features include: adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning with automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist, among others.

The bottom line: The G70 offers a powerful combination of beautiful styling, lively handling and great value.