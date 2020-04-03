13 mins ago - Economy & Business

What we're driving: Genesis G70 RWD Sport

Joann Muller

Genesis G70. Photo: Genesis

This week I'm driving the 2020 Genesis G70 RWD Sport, a compact performance sedan that should have BMW and Mercedes-Benz worried.

The big picture: Hyundai's new luxury brand is making a name for itself. While Genesis has only three sedan models to date — the G70, G80 and G90 — its first SUV, the GV80, debuted earlier this year in South Korea.

The entry-level G70, starting at $36,445, goes straight at the the BMW 3-series and the Mercedes C-Class and more than holds its own.

  • There's even a base model with a manual stick, but I haven't driven that yet.

I'm driving the G70 3.3T version, with an upgraded 365 horsepower twin-turbo engine an 8-speed transmission with paddle shifters, and tons of standard convenience and safety features.

  • The 3.3T starts at $44,650, but with three premium option packages added, it tops out at $51,245, which is still a great deal.
  • One gripe: Genesis should have splurged on a premium infotainment system. The G70's is pulled from an ordinary Hyundai.
  • Standard safety features include: adaptive cruise control, forward-collision warning with automated emergency braking, lane-departure warning and lane-keeping assist, among others.

The bottom line: The G70 offers a powerful combination of beautiful styling, lively handling and great value.

Go deeper

Joann Muller

What we're driving: 2020 Cadillac XT6

2020 Cadillac XT6. Photo: Cadillac

I just spent a week in the 2020 Cadillac XT6, a new three-row, family-friendly crossover utility from GM's luxury brand.

The big picture: The XT6 is a new entry that slots in below the brand's flagship Escalade SUV, and shares underpinnings with the smaller XT5 crossover, its best-selling model.

Go deeperArrowMar 6, 2020 - Economy & Business
Ina Fried

Apple introduces new MacBook Air, iPad Pro

Photo: Apple

Apple unveiled several new products on Wednesday, offering up a MacBook Air with an improved keyboard and an iPad Pro with built-in support for a trackpad as well as an updated Mac mini.

Why it matters: The move marks the first major consumer tech product launch in the quarantine era, demonstrating Apple's faith that coronavirus-induced supply chain challenges are behind it and coming as many are looking for new in-home devices.

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Technology
Sam Baker

What the U.S. can learn from other countries in the coronavirus fight

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Note: Cases are shown on a logarithmic scale; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The countries that have most successfully fended off the novel coronavirus have mainly done it with a combination of new technology and old-school principles.

Why it matters: There's a lot the U.S. can learn from the way other countries have handled this global pandemic — although we may not be able to apply those lessons as quickly as we'd like.

Go deeperArrowMar 28, 2020 - Health