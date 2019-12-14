General Motors to invest $1.5 billion into Missouri plant

General Motors announced plans to invest $1 billion to revamp its plant in Wentzville, Missouri, plus an additional $5oo million for supplier tooling and machinery, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Why it matters: This investment is part of GM's 2019 contract with the United Auto Workers union, in which the automaker promised to invest $7.7 billion in U.S. facilities and create or retain 9,000 jobs over the next four years, per the Free Press.