GM poaches CFO from Delta Air Lines

General Motors on Friday named Paul Jacobson, a top Delta Air Lines executive, as its new chief financial officer, replacing Dhivya Suryadevara who left in August for a Silicon Valley fintech firm.
Why it matters: Jacobson, 48, had been CFO at Delta, which — like GM — is a major global player in a highly regulated, capital-intensive, cyclical industry. But Delta racked up a strong performance over the past decade, and at GM, he aims to accelerate the automaker's technology shift to electric, self-driving vehicles.