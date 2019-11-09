Report: Texas plane crash was due to a gender reveal party

A gender reveal stunt in September went south when a plane crashed while dumping 350 gallons of pink water in Texas, according to a report from the National Transportation Safety Board.
The big picture: A variety of gender unveilings have gone awry as people try to go beyond conventional colored-cake parties.
- Nobody died in the plane crash, but some minor injuries were reported, per CNN.
Zoom out: A grandmother died in October when her family inadvertently built a pipe bomb at a gender reveal party in Iowa, CNN notes.
- In 2018, a man accidentally caused a fire that damaged 45,000 acres in Arizona and was fined $8 million, the New York Times reports.
