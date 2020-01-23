The gender pay gap among physicians is widening, and researchers are struggling to understand why the difference in the average starting pay is more than $36,000.

The data compiled from 1999-2017 shows the average starting compensation was $235,044 for men and $198,426 for women, with a larger gap in more recent years.

Still, about 60% of the unadjusted gap in starting salary could be from "differences in specialty and hours spent in patient care."

