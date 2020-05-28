24 mins ago - Economy & Business

GE sheds light bulb unit founded by Thomas Edison

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

General Electric (NYSE: GE) agreed to sell its lighting business to Savant Systems, a Hyannis, Mass.-based smart home management company backed by KKR.

Why it matters: This cuts GE's last product ties to Thomas Edison.

  • No terms were disclosed, but the WSJ puts the price tag at around $250 million (including assumed liabilities).
  • That's only half of what GE hoped to get when it first decided to divest in 2017.

The bottom line: GE is no longer in the consumer products business, although Savant plans to maintain the GE bulb branding via a long-term licensing agreement. As for what's next, GE could become the global leader in giant robot worms.

House Democrats pull FISA reauthorization bill

Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

House Democrats pulled legislation Thursday that would have renewed expired domestic surveillance laws and strengthened transparency and privacy protections amid broad opposition from President Trump, House GOP leadership and progressive Democrats.

Why it matters: The failure to reauthorize the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) comes as Trump continues to attack the intelligence community, which he claims abused the law to surveil his 2016 campaign and Trump administration officials.

U.S. GDP drop revised lower to 5% in the first quarter

Data: Bureau of Economic Analysis; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. economy shrunk by an annualized 5% in the first quarter — 0.2% worse than initially estimated — according to revised figures released by the government on Thursday.

Why it matters: It's the worst quarterly decline since 2008 and shows a huge hit as the economy was just beginning to shut down because of the coronavirus. Economists are bracing for the second quarter's figures to be the worst ever — with some projecting an annualized decline of around 40%.

50 mins ago - Economy & Business

The end of the beginning on energy companies' net-zero carbon pledges

Illustration: Rebecca Zisser/Axios

Activist investors' push to make the world's largest energy companies commit to ambitious climate targets is entering a new phase.

Why it matters: A key thing to watch now is whether and how energy giants start providing more granular information on how to transform the pledges into concrete steps.

