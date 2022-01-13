Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
Sirhan Sirhan in 1983. Photo: Bettmann / Contributor via Getty images
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday denied parole to Robert F. Kennedy's assassin Sirhan Sirhan, saying that the 77-year-old "poses an unreasonable threat to public safety."
Driving the news: Newsom rejected a recommendation made in August by a California Parole Board panel, who agreed to a conditional release for Sirhan.
- Two of RFK's children supported the move to release Sirhan.
State of play: Newsom, who had the final say on Sirhan's release, denied parole due to Sirhan's "refusal to accept responsibility for the crime" and his "lack of insight to support a safe release."
- “Mr. Sirhan’s assassination of Senator Kennedy is among the most notorious crimes in American history,” Newsom wrote in his decision.
- “After decades in prison, he has failed to address the deficiencies that led him to assassinate Senator Kennedy," Newsom wrote. "Mr. Sirhan lacks the insight that would prevent him from making the same types of dangerous decisions he made in the past."
Flashback: RFK was assassinated in 1968 at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles after delivering a victory speech following his win in California's Democratic primary when he was running for president.
What's next: Sirhan's new parole hearing will be scheduled no later than February 2023, per AP.
- Sirhan's' lawyer, Angela Berry, will also ask the judge to overturn Newsom's decision, AP reports.
- “We fully expect that judicial review of the governor’s decision will show that the governor got it wrong,” Berry said.