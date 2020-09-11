1 hour ago - Technology

Gateway PCs make a comeback at Walmart

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Walmart

Gateway is making a return, of sorts, to the PC market. The once iconic brand is being used on a new line of computers and tablets that went on sale this week at Walmart.

Between the lines: While Acer owns the name, after buying the computer maker in 2007, another company has licensed the brand for the new computers. An entity known as GPU Company will handle product management, marketing, sales and customer support for the devices.

Details: There will be eight PC models, ranging from $199 to $1,149 and featuring processors from both Intel and AMD, as well as two tablets and a 2-in-1 tablet/laptop combo model.

The big picture: There's some precedent for selling new tech under old brands. Today, a startup sells a small Android phone under the Palm name, while Nokia-branded Android phones are sold by another startup, which licenses the name from the network equipment vendor.

Flashback: Gateway (originally Gateway 2000) was one of the original direct sellers of PCs. Best known for its cow-spot logo, it was also a pioneer in retail with its Gateway Country stores, the last of which closed in 2004.

Go deeper

Axios
1 hour ago - World

Trump to announce Bahrain joining UAE in normalizing ties with Israel

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House will announce later today that Bahrain is joining the United Arab Emirates in normalizing ties with Israel, senior Israeli and Arab officials tell Axios, and a Trump administration official confirmed.

Driving the news: Israeli officials say that in the last two weeks, the White House has been pressing Bahrain to follow the UAE, which announced last month that it would open full diplomatic relations with Israel.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 28,212,036 — Total deaths: 910,314 — Total recoveries: 19,037,471Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11:30 a.m. ET: 6,399,978 — Total deaths: 191,811 — Total recoveries: 2,403,511 — Total tests: 85,181,078Map
  3. Politics: Congress lacks urgency for more economic stimulus.
  4. Health: Florida bars can reopen next week at 50% capacity Study finds bad news for bar and restaurant-goers during COVID-19.
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Business: OSHA fines South Dakota meat packing plant for 'failing to protect employees.'
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dan PrimackAlayna Treene
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Congress lacks urgency for more economic stimulus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

One of the pandemic's few silver linings came in late March, when elected officials put aside partisan differences to quickly pass a massive, across-the-board economic stimulus. Six months later, we're back to the old normal — even though many remain desperate for assistance.

Driving the news: The Senate on Thursday rejected a so-called "skinny bill" championed by Republicans. It would have included a second round of Paycheck Protection Program loans for small businesses, school funding, and virus-related liability protections for businesses.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow