Gateway PCs make a comeback at Walmart

Gateway is making a return, of sorts, to the PC market. The once iconic brand is being used on a new line of computers and tablets that went on sale this week at Walmart.

Between the lines: While Acer owns the name, after buying the computer maker in 2007, another company has licensed the brand for the new computers. An entity known as GPU Company will handle product management, marketing, sales and customer support for the devices.

Details: There will be eight PC models, ranging from $199 to $1,149 and featuring processors from both Intel and AMD, as well as two tablets and a 2-in-1 tablet/laptop combo model.

The big picture: There's some precedent for selling new tech under old brands. Today, a startup sells a small Android phone under the Palm name, while Nokia-branded Android phones are sold by another startup, which licenses the name from the network equipment vendor.

Flashback: Gateway (originally Gateway 2000) was one of the original direct sellers of PCs. Best known for its cow-spot logo, it was also a pioneer in retail with its Gateway Country stores, the last of which closed in 2004.