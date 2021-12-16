Sign up for our daily briefing

Bungie HR head reportedly steps down

Image: courtesy of Bungie

The head of HR at Destiny creator Bungie is stepping down, following a report last week alleging sexism and systemic inequality at the studio.

Driving the news: IGN reports that Gayle d'Hondt is leaving her role as senior employee relations manager after more than 14 years with the company.

  • In an email to employees, per IGN, d'Hondt wrote that the company's people team needs to move forward with leadership "largely comprised of people new to Bungie."
  • "I know that they need to be trusted to be your advocates — not labeled as 'enablers' or seen as company resources who provide bad actors with safe harbor."
  • D'Hondt has apparently faced her own share of abuse during her time there. In her email, she says she reported "a man, an executive, and someone I thought was my friend at Bungie — which resulted in Bungie firing him."

Catch up quick: IGN published a report last week with details on culture problems within Bungie that included crunch, burnout and abusive leaders who created a workspace hostile to women, people of color and queer employees.

  • Employees also reportedly had problems with HR, leading to a "near-universal mistrust" of the department: "It's a well-known fact, if you talk to HR you're putting your own job on the line," one source told IGN.

The big picture: The report on Bungie follows this summer's earlier revelations about Activision Blizzard's culture of harassment and abuse.

  • Although the game industry regularly experiences MeToo moments as victims come forward on platforms like Twitter to tell their stories, the spotlight on major companies like Activision Blizzard, Ubisoft and others is pushing the discussion further than it's gone before.
  • At Activision Blizzard, employees are fighting to unionize in response to leadership's handling of its problems.

What's next: D'Hondt said she will work with Holly Barbacovi, the chief people officer, and the leadership team at Bungie “to determine what the appropriate next steps are."

  • It's unclear whether she'll remain at the company and, if so, in what capacity.
  • Bungie did not respond to requests for comment.

Oriana Gonzalez
3 mins ago - Health

FDA makes abortion pills more accessible

Activists prepare to take abortion pill while demonstrating in front of the U.S. Supreme Court as the justices hear hear arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration said Thursday it will issue new guidance that will make abortion pills more accessible in some states, even after the pandemic.

Why it matters: The move makes permanent pandemic-era guidance that allowed people to access the medication through telemedicine and receive the pills by mail, where permitted by state law. Before the FDA temporarily changed the rule due to the pandemic, people were required to go to doctor's offices, hospitals or clinics to receive the mifepristone abortion pill.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
40 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Fauci: It's not too late to get boosted for the holidays

Anthony Fauci during a Dec. 9 meeting with President Biden and the White House Covid-19 Response Team on the Omicron variant. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci tells Axios that public health officials are urging people to get COVID-19 vaccine boosters in light of waning antibody immunity and rising infections from Delta.

Driving the news: The Omicron variant is also now spreading in the United States. It's been shown to be highly transmissible and more able to evade vaccines, but a third shot or booster of an mRNA vaccine re-ups protection against Delta and Omicron, Fauci says.

Axios
1 hour ago - Health

CDC committee recommends saying mRNA COVID vaccines 'preferred' over J&J shots

Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Covid-19 vaccine awaits administration at a vaccination clinic in Los Angeles, California on December 15, 2021. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

A key U.S. CDC advisory committee voted Thursday to recommend calling mRNA vaccines the preferred COVID vaccine option over Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine for adults due to concerns over increase risk for blood clots.

Driving the news: The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices was considering new data from the Johnson & Johnson about how often a rare, but severe blood clot linked to their vaccine occurs.

The big picture: In April, the FDA temporarily halted the use of J&J's vaccine to examine cases of a rare blood clot disorder that six women developed within two weeks of receiving the shot.

What they're saying: Johnson & Johnson officials told the committee the benefits of protection against COVID still outweigh the rare risk of clots.

  • "We are confident in the durability of protection," Penny Heaton, global therapeutic area head of vaccines at the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson.
  • She said the antibody titers peak later than mRNA vaccines, but persist longer, STAT's Helen Branswell wrote. "This durability, this may be crucial in the setting we're in in the US."

The other side: "I just have a real problem with a recommendation for anyone to get a vaccine that one per 100,000 women ages 30 to 49 years old will have a condition with a case fatality rate of 15%," Pablo Sánchez, an ACIP board member and professor of pediatrics at Ohio State University.

  • "I'm not recommending it to any of my patients' parents. I tell them to stay away from it," Sánchez said.
  • But other committee members also raised concern about keeping the J&J vaccine available as an option in the U.S.
  • "Every single day we have patients who are coming into our public health clinics saying they don't want the mRNA vaccines for a variety of reasons," said Matthew Zahn, a non-voting member of ACIP and representative of the National Association of County and City Health Officials.
  • "There are people who wouldn't end up being vaccinated if the Janssen vaccine doesn't continue to be available despite the concerns being noted."