GameStop: One year ago was peak insanity

Matt Phillips
Expand chart
Data: FactSet; Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

Seems like just yesterday everybody sort of coordinated on Reddit to push up the share price of a struggling video game retailer and, like, stick it to the man by, um, buying stocks.

By the numbers: GameStop was up as much 2,463% for the year at its intraday peak on Jan. 27, 2021. That day it closed up 1,745%.

Our thought bubble: GameStop has held on to way more of those gains than I ever would have expected. It's still about 450% higher than its pre-frenzy position.

  • The GameStop brouhaha was a high-water mark for the retail trading boom that materialized amid the pandemic.

Where it stands: Individual investors aren't trading nearly as much they were at the height of the Reddit-fueled mania a year ago, as we've reported.

  • But they're still more active than at any other point before the pandemic, according to monthly data from retail brokerage firms.

Go deeper

Matt Phillips
60 mins ago - Economy & Business

The Fed isn't the only problem investors are worried about

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Federal Reserve will be raising rates, just as the economy is slowing. The markets hate that.

Why it matters: The ugly start to the stock trading year doesn't just reflect Fed-induced agita — investors are also worried about a growth slowdown.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Health

White House says Obamacare sign-ups hit record

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra speaking in the White House in December 2021. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The White House said Thursday that a record 14.5 million Americans have signed up for health insurance through Obamacare marketplaces since Nov. 1, including more than 10 million enrollments through HealthCare.gov.

Why it matters: Last year's stimulus bill contained substantial investments in the program, including increased subsidies for people who don't receive health insurance from an employer or through Medicare or Medicaid.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
2 hours ago - World

Kremlin says U.S. written responses ignored Russia's main NATO demand

Sergey Lavrov. Photo: Dimitar DilkoffI/AFP via Getty Images

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Thursday that the United States' written answers to Russia's security demands do not contain a "positive response" to the Kremlin's top priority, which is a freeze on NATO expansion, according to Russian state media.

Why it matters: A spokesperson for the Kremlin stressed that no conclusions will be drawn until Russian President Vladimir Putin has time to analyze the papers, but a lack of movement on Russia's core concerns means the crisis over Ukraine is unlikely to de-escalate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

