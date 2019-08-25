G7 summit: French police use tear gas and water cannon on protesters

Authorities detained 68 people Saturday night after a mostly peaceful protest involving about 400 people in Bayonne, France, near the G7 summit, AP reports. A small group clashed with police, who used tear gas, water cannon and disperse grenades on them, AP notes.

The big picture: Earlier Saturday, thousands of anti-globalization and environmental activists joined protesters belonging to France's Yellow Vest (Gilet Jaunes) and Basque separatist movements on Saturday for a peaceful march near Biarritz, where the summit is taking place this weekend, to demand action from G7 leaders, per Euronews.

