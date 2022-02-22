Sign up for our daily briefing

The future of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Kendall Baker
Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Slam Dunk Contest winner Obi Toppin goes through the legs. Photo: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

Saturday's Slam Dunk Contest was an atrocity. Guys struggled to complete their dunks, which lacked creativity, and it was legitimately hard to watch on TV, let alone from inside the eerily quiet arena.

Driving the news: Some are calling for the event to be canceled, or at least put on hiatus, which actually has precedent.

  • After a terrible showing in 1997, the 1998 event was replaced by a shooting contest called "2-Ball." The following year, a lockout canceled the entire 1999 All-Star Weekend.
  • Then, in 2000, Vince Carter made the Slam Dunk Contest great again with an iconic performance that will perhaps never be topped.

The big question: Will the contest return to glory in the coming years, or should the NBA be concerned about its future?

  • On one hand, perhaps all it takes is a few big names — or the next Vince Carter — to revitalize the event. High-flyers like Zach LaVine and Aaron Gordon dazzled the crowd in recent years, and these things tend to be cyclical. Patience.
  • On the other hand, there are only so many ways to put a ball through a hoop: Could we be running out of dunks? That's part of why more stars don't participate — it's become too gimmicky, and there are more ways to embarrass yourself than actually shine.

Zachary Basu
12 mins ago - World

Putin claims Ukraine-controlled territory for separatist "republics"

Photo: Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin gave his clearest indication yet that Russian troops would launch an invasion further into Ukraine, saying the borders of the separatist "republics" he recognized on Monday extend to territory currently controlled by Ukrainian forces.

Why it matters: Western officials fear that Putin's recognition of the territories and deployment of "peacekeepers" is only the beginning, paving the way for a wider assault in eastern Ukraine and potentially the rest of the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 26 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

  1. Health: America's rapid yet unequal pandemic off-ramp — COVID cases plummet all across the U.S.
  2. Vaccines: Fox Business host Neil Cavuto says COVID vaccine saved his life — New York delays booster-shot mandate for health care workers.
  3. States: California first state in U.S. to outline COVID endemic phase plan.
  4. World: Hong Kong to enforce mandatory COVID testing for all residents — Boris Johnson ends COVID self-isolation requirement in England — Australia reopens borders to world for first time in nearly 2 years.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
46 mins ago - World

Ukraine-Russia crisis dashboard

Protesters outside the Russian embassy in Berlin, Germany on Feb. 22. Omer Messinger/Getty Images

The latest:
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow