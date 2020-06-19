49 mins ago - Sports

Tokyo Olympics postponement puts athletes' livelihoods at risk

Sandi Morris. Photo: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF

The postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics was a serious economic blow for U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes and hopefuls.

The state of play: With seasons and events canceled, athletes are unable to earn appearance fees, prize money and performance bonuses from sponsors, all while continuing to train for Tokyo 2021.

  • Outside of a select few, most Olympic athletes earn very little money from their sport. In fact, as pole vaulting silver medalist Sandi Morris (above) told me this week: "A general rule of thumb is that if an athlete is not top 10 in the world in their event, they probably have a part-time job to pay the bills."
  • Some athletes have sponsorship deals, but many of those are up in the air, with sponsors hurting financially and unprepared to pay athletes for an extra 12 months.
"Every four years, we know Team USA is going be the team everyone is watching. We know our athletes are going to perform and raise our flag high for the world to see. In order for us to get that, we need to invest in them."
— Five-time Olympian Bernard Lagat tells Axios

University of Texas athletes issue demands on race issues

The Texas Longhorns football team. Photo: Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Some student-athletes at the University of Texas at Austin said they will no longer help recruit new players or attend donor events unless the school addresses a list of demands to make the environment "more comfortable and more inclusive for the black athletes and the black community," according to various athletes' social media posts.

Why it matters: Protests in the wake of the George Floyd killing have sparked a nationwide discussion on racism, and college athletes are speaking out on social issues and driving the conversation in ways their predecessors could only dream about, writes Axios' Jeff Tracy.

Half of the Fortune 100 pledge $2B to fight inequality

Data: Fortune 500, Axios analysis of company statements, get the data; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon, Naema Ahmed/Axios

Since our Monday story on Fortune 100 companies' donations to battle racism and inequality, the tally has risen to more than $2 billion and now includes 50 firms, according to company announcements and an Axios analysis.

Why it matters: Pressure is growing for wealthy corporations to speak out on social issues and to back up those words with sizable funding. More are doing so than ever before and in a much more public way.

NFL's top doctor: There won't be "football as usual" in 2020

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, told Axios that he's "very optimistic" about the league's season moving forward this fall — but cautioned that it won't be "football as usual."

Why it matters: "There are going to be a lot of changes in the way that we do things, from how we practice, to how we lay out our facilities, to how we travel, to how we organize sidelines and the on-field experience," he said.

