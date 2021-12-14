Fuel tanker explodes in Haiti, killing dozens

A truck carrying gasoline exploded in northern Haiti, killing more than 60 people and wounding dozens more, local officials said Tuesday.

Driving the news: The blast occurred around midnight in Cap-Haïtien, causing significant damage to the area and "scorching everything within a hundred-yard radius," according to the New York Times.

The explosion is Haiti's latest tragedy this year, with the country having endured the assassination of its president and a massive earthquake that killed and injured thousands.

The fuel tank truck, carrying about 9,000 gallons of gasoline, swerved and overturned in a residential area of the city before exploding, per the Times.

What they're saying: "Three days of national mourning will be decreed throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy that the entire Haitian nation is grieving," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a tweet.