Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Fuel tanker explodes in Haiti, killing dozens

A truck carrying gasoline exploded in northern Haiti, killing more than 60 people and wounding dozens more, local officials said Tuesday.

Driving the news: The blast occurred around midnight in Cap-Haïtien, causing significant damage to the area and "scorching everything within a hundred-yard radius," according to the New York Times.

  • The explosion is Haiti's latest tragedy this year, with the country having endured the assassination of its president and a massive earthquake that killed and injured thousands.
  • The fuel tank truck, carrying about 9,000 gallons of gasoline, swerved and overturned in a residential area of the city before exploding, per the Times.

What they're saying: "Three days of national mourning will be decreed throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy that the entire Haitian nation is grieving," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a tweet.

  • “Field hospitals will be quickly deployed in Cap-Haïtien to provide the necessary care to the victims of this terrible explosion," he added.
  • "I am dismayed by the tragedy affecting our city," Yvrose Pierre, one of the city's three mayors, tweeted.

Go deeper

Andrew Freedman
31 mins ago - Science

What to know about December's deadly tornado outbreak

An aerial view of a neighborhood in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on December 14, 2021, four days after tornadoes hit the area. (Photo by Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images)

At least 36 tornadoes touched down in more than six states Friday into Saturday, as a powerful storm system moved across the Central and southern U.S., the National Weather Service has concluded. Those numbers will fluctuate, and are likely to increase, in coming days, the agency cautioned.

The big picture: The outbreak left at least 88 dead, dozens injured and caused billions in damage. NWS survey teams continue to assess damage to assign intensity ratings to individual tornadoes, and several have turned out to be on the high end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

White House says Biden will sign Uyghur forced labor bill

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) reached a compromise agreement on Tuesday on the final legislative text of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act.

The latest: White House press secretary Jen Psaki confirmed for the first time Tuesday that President Biden will sign the bill once it passes Congress. The House will vote on the bill on Tuesday afternoon and send it to the Senate for "swift action," according to a statement from Speaker Pelosi.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Health: COVID may qualify as disability under ADA, EEOC says — Fighting COVID misinformation with cartoons — Pfizer: COVID pill reduces risk by 89% in vulnerable adults.
  2. Vaccines: Millions of America's seniors are vulnerable to Omicron — NFL requires coaches and some staff get COVID vaccine boosters.
  3. States: Colorado governor says COVID "medical emergency" is over — Supreme Court declines to block NY's COVID vaccine mandate for health care workers
  4. World: COVID vaccine passports boost uptake in countries with lower coverage, study finds — U.K. raises COVID alert following surge in Omicron cases — Africa may not hit 70% vaccination target until late 2024, WHO warns.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow