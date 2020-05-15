FTC warns of nursing homes seizing residents' stimulus checks
The FTC told care facilities to keep their "hands off" residents' stimulus funds. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Some nursing homes and assisted living facilities have forced residents who are on Medicaid to sign over their federal coronavirus stimulus checks, saying the money must be used to pay for their stays, the Federal Trade Commission said Friday.
The bottom line: These facilities, who are going after their poorest and most vulnerable residents, legally do not have the right to seize these payments.