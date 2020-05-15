1 hour ago - Health

FTC warns of nursing homes seizing residents' stimulus checks

The FTC told care facilities to keep their "hands off" residents' stimulus funds. Photo: David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Some nursing homes and assisted living facilities have forced residents who are on Medicaid to sign over their federal coronavirus stimulus checks, saying the money must be used to pay for their stays, the Federal Trade Commission said Friday.

The bottom line: These facilities, who are going after their poorest and most vulnerable residents, legally do not have the right to seize these payments.

Illinois congresswoman: 1/3 of state’s COVID deaths are African Americans

Screenshot: Axios event

One-third of deaths caused by the coronavirus in Illinois are African-American, Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.), a nurse who assisted the Obama administration in pandemic preparedness, told Mike Allen at an Axios virtual event on Friday.

The big picture: African Americans, Native Americans, Hispanic people and other people of color are more likely to become seriously ill from the coronavirus due to chronic health conditions and the effects of economic inequality, several studies have found.

5 hours ago - Health

First coronavirus cases reported in world's largest refugee settlement

Rohingya refugees wait in a relief distribution point at a Kutupalong refugee camp on March 24. Photo: Suzauddin Rubel/AFP via Getty Images

Kutupalong refugee camps in Bangladesh reported their first coronavirus cases on Thursday, per the humanitarian organization International Rescue Committee (IRC) and U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Why it matters: Public health experts view a major coronavirus outbreak in a refugee camp as a worst-case scenario, as conditions are overcrowded with residents sharing water and basic hygiene facilities.

21 hours ago - Health

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 4,523,653 — Total deaths: 306,388 — Total recoveries — 1,622,394Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5:30 p.m. ET: 1,439,231 — Total deaths: 87,184 — Total recoveries: 246,414 — Total tested: 10,341,775Map.
  3. States: How America with half-occupancy will function amid society reopening — 1/3 of COVID deaths in Illinois are African Americans.
  4. Public health: Attacks on Fauci represent silencing "the inconvenient scientific voice," former health official says.
  5. Business: Nursing homes and assisted living centers are taking people's stimulus checks  April retail sales drop a record 16.4%.
  6. USS Theodore Roosevelt: Five sailors test positive for coronavirus again.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

