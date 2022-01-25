Sign up for our daily briefing

FTC fines Fashion Nova $4.2 million for suppressing negative reviews

Noah Garfinkel

Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission is fining online retailer Fashion Nova $4.2 million for suppressing negative reviews of its products on its website, the agency announced on Wednesday.

Driving the news: The FTC alleged in a complaint that Fashion Nova suppressed reviews that were lower than four out of five stars.

  • Fashion Nova denied the allegations calling them "inaccurate and deceptive," in a statement given to Axios.

Details: Fashion Nova used a third-party software to withhold lower-starred reviews for the company's approval while automatically posting four and five-star reviews, according to the complaint.

  • From late-2015 to 2019, Fashion Nova never approved or posted the lower-starred reviews, according to the complaint.

Context: Fashion Nova previously settled with the FTC in April of 2020 for failing to notify customers to cancel their orders when they failed to ship products " in a timely manner" per the press release.

What they're saying: “Deceptive review practices cheat consumers, undercut honest businesses, and pollute online commerce,” said Samuel Levine, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection.

The big picture: The FTC also announced that it is sending letters to 10 companies that offer review management services, notifying them that not collecting or publishing negative reviews violates the FTC Act, according to the agency's statement.

Yacob Reyes
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi announces bid for reelection ahead of 2022 midterms

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) announced her bid for reelection Tuesday, amid a deluge of other safe-seat Democrats announcing their retirements.

Why it matters: Pelosi’s announcement follows months of speculation — despite her denials — that she was preparing to leave Congress.

Zachary BasuHans Nichols
2 hours ago - World

Scoop: Qatar emir to visit White House on Monday

The emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, leaves the White House after meeting President Trump in 2019. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The emir of Qatar will meet with President Biden at the White House on Monday to discuss Afghanistan as well as contingency plans to provide natural gas to Europe in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Europe's reliance on Russia for 40% of its natural gas is undermining Biden's attempts to coordinate "massive" sanctions to be imposed from both sides of the Atlantic if Russia invades. The White House wants Qatar to help ensure European countries can enforce tough sanctions without risking an energy crisis.

Ivana Saric
4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: There won't be "American forces moving into Ukraine"

President Joe Biden told reporters Tuesday that he does not foresee U.S. troops moving into Ukraine.

Why it matters: Biden's comments come as tensions between Russia and Ukraine persist, and a Russian invasion of Ukraine appears increasingly likely.

