FTC cracks down on DaVita's market power

Bob Herman

DaVita has caught the FTC's attention. Photo: Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Federal Trade Commission has the dialysis industry in its crosshairs after it finalized restrictions on DaVita's latest deal in Utah.

The big picture: The FTC under Lina Khan has been heavily focused on antitrust authority over Big Tech, but the agency also has taken more critical looks at health care deals that further hurt competition and could lead to higher prices.

Details: The FTC's agreement allows DaVita to purchase 18 dialysis clinics owned by University of Utah Health, but three acquired clinics in the Provo, Utah area must be divested.

  • DaVita also can't buy another clinic in Utah for 10 years unless it gets prior FTC approval, nor can it prevent employees at the acquired clinics from jumping to jobs at competing dialysis clinics.
  • If the FTC didn't impose these conditions, DaVita would have owned seven of the eight dialysis clinics in the Provo area.
  • DaVita did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

Between the lines: It's not a surprise DaVita attempted to expand its hold in Utah's dialysis market.

Ashley Gold
Jan 11, 2022 - Technology

Meta loses bid to dismiss FTC antitrust case

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The Federal Trade Commission's antitrust suit against Meta, formerly Facebook, can move forward, a federal court ruled Tuesday.

The big picture: The same judge who dismissed an earlier version of the agency's lawsuit, filed under the Trump administration, says this time the government's case — as rewritten by the agency now led by chair Lina Khan — is good enough to try.

Ashley Gold
6 hours ago - Technology

While Big Tech zips, regulators slog

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In the year it took the Federal Trade Commission to get a judge to green-light its antitrust suit against Facebook this week, Facebook has already changed its name and shifted its focus.

Why it matters: Tech firms and Beltway regulators not only see issues differently but also operate on wildly different scales of time — with DC's glacial pace often leaving it at a deep disadvantage in its quest to limit tech giants' power.

Sam BakerKavya Beheraj
8 mins ago - Health

COVID deaths are climbing as cases skyrocket

Expand chart
Data: N.Y. Times; Cartogram: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

Daily COVID infections have more than doubled over the past two weeks, reaching an average of more than 760,000 new infections per day in the U.S.

By the numbers: COVID deaths are also on the rise, up from about 1,200 per day two weeks ago to an average of over 1,700 per day now. The toll is a reminder that while Omicron is not as deadly as past variants, it’s still a serious threat for vulnerable people.

