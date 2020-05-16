2 hours ago - Health

Special report: The front lines are now explosive and overwhelming

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

In this special issue, my Axios colleagues dig into the trials and heroics of America's front-line health care workers.

I got the idea for this Deep Dive when I saw doctors and nurses — for the first time in any crisis — telling their own stories, in real time, with social posts, on cable TV, and even with essays, op-eds and online diaries.

  • I found these accounts captivating, informative and moving. I kept telling friends about them — always a sign you should do a story.
  • The most memorable single image for me: Resourceful, compassionate nurses are using borrowed iPads to set up FaceTime conversations for dying relatives to talk to families who aren't allowed to visit.

I realized that front-line health care professionals usually escape our attention, and certainly our acclaim, until we have a forced personal encounter: a scary symptom ... a life-changing diagnosis ... an accident in the family. Doctors and nurses are suddenly the most important people in our life. We thank them, take them donuts, pray for them. And then, if we're lucky, we move on.

  • Now, during this once-in-a-century global calamity, society is finally and unanimously recognizing them as heroes, with the spontaneous shows of gratitude that greeted America's soldiers after 9/11.

Why they matter ... Caitlin Owens, in a takeover issue last month of our health care newsletter, Axios Vitals, framed the medical professionals' valor:

  • These workers, with loved ones of their own, keep showing up at hospitals across the country, knowing that more Americans than they can possibly care for are depending on them.
  • And they've left the relative safety of their hometowns to fly into New York to help overwhelmed colleagues.

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has played a parade of videos of nurses just talking into their phones — often in their cars, before or after a shift — pleading with people to stay home and avoid becoming one of their patients.

My biggest fear — as I encourage my staff to come to work every day, and be compassionate and help people — ... is I'm going to lose one of them. And then I have to carry [that] on my shoulders, because I'm asking them to do a service that I realize is very hard...

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 4,605,673 — Total deaths: 310,180 — Total recoveries — 1,668,390Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4 p.m. ET: 1,456,841 — Total deaths: 88,230 — Total recoveries: 250,747 — Total tested: 10,720,185Map.
  3. States: More businesses reopen as states let stay-at-home orders expire  Grand Canyon gradually reopens — Most states are slowly making progress against the coronavirus.
  4. Public health: FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests.
  5. World: Trump weighs plans to allocate some funding to WHO India's Modi sees popularity boost for coronavirus response.
  6. Business: Groceries, drug stores and retailers try different ways to get customers to wear face masks.
  7. 1 🖼 thing: Art by doctors offers a glimpse of the front lines.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Obama addresses HBCUs' class of 2020: "You're all role models now ... like it or not"

Former President Obama. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Obama delivered a virtual commencement speech to seniors graduating from historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) on Saturday, as the pandemic pauses in-person celebrations.

Why it matters: This is the former president's first public address to a national audience since the COVID-19 outbreak first struck the U.S. Obama used the speaking engagement to argue that "this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many folks in charge know what they're doing."

Justin Amash will not pursue third-party presidential run

Rep. Justin Amash at the Capitol on April 23. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Rep. Justin Amash (I-Mich.) announced Saturday that he will not run as a Libertarian candidate in the 2020 presidential race.

Catch up quick: Amash, the only Republican who supported impeaching President Trump, left the GOP last year. He launched an exploratory committee in late April to seek the Libertarian Party's 2020 nomination for a possible run.

