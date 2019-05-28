Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest on the trade war's impact.

Notre Dame must be restored to "last known visual state," French senate says

Construction on the Notre Dame cathedral.
Construction on the facade of Notre Dame. Photo: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images

The French senate approved a plan on Monday to restore the fire-damaged Notre Dame cathedral, but specified that the structure be rebuilt to match its original look, following a push for a more innovative remodel, reports the Local France.

The backdrop: April 15's blaze scorched the roof of the centuries-old structure, devastating one of the nation's most beloved landmarks. Since, the rebuild has been the subject of heated political debate, with French President Emmanuel Macron calling for "an inventive reconstruction," while the mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo prefers an identical restoration.

What's next: The final plan will be determined by negotiations between the senate and the National Assemblée and must be loyal to the “last known visual state” of the cathedral. The plan stipulates that construction be completed in time for the 2024 Olympics, which Paris is expected to host.

