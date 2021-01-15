Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Freakonomics releases 10 years worth of archives for free

Freakonomics

Freakonomics Radio will release its entire 10-year archive — nearly 500 episodes — for free across all podcast platforms this Sunday.

Why it matters: As the podcast landscape becomes more centralized among a few key subscription players, access to all podcast content has become limited. Freakonomics, one of the most popular podcasts in the world, wants to ensure that as many people as possible can listen to its content.

Details: Prior to the archive release, which coincides with the program's 10-year anniversary, only recent Freakonomics episodes have been available on all platforms, with the archives accessible only to users of the Stitcher podcast app.

  • While Freakonomics Radio is broadcast on more than 200 NPR stations, including 32 of the top 50 markets, the team is aiming to ensure its on-demand presence is just as accessible.

By the numbers: Freakonomics Radio began 10 years ago as a spin-off of Stephen Dubner's popular Freakonomics book series. Today, each new episode gets 2 million downloads. In 2020, the show saw more than 100 million downloads.

  • Freakonomics Radio has won many awards and reporting from the show has been cited by dozens of mainstream publications.

What's next: The archive opening coincides with an expansion of the Freakonomics Radio Network. Dubner launched the network last year with two new shows: "No Stupid Questions" with Dubner and MacArthur Genius-winning author Angela Duckworth and "People I (Mostly) Admire," with his Freakonomics co-author Steve Levitt.

  • Moving forward, Freakonomics Radio Network has hired digital media veteran Mark McClusky as editorial director to grow the show and network.
  • There are multiple new podcasts currently in development slated to debut in 2021.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Americans are still spending money

Source: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans spent more money at stores and restaurants in 2020 than they did in 2019 — even in the face of a devastating global pandemic that shut down broad sectors of the economy.

Why it matters: The monthly retail sales report this morning came in well below expectations, and showed consumer spending falling on a seasonally-adjusted basis. Total expenditures were still higher in December 2020 than they were a year previously, however.

Ashley GoldMargaret Harding McGill
3 hours ago - Technology

The deplatforming fight shifts to the courts

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Capitol riot and tech firms' sweeping attempt in its wake to dislodge the online far right are kicking up efforts to have the courts settle knotty questions about online speech and power.

Why it matters: Legal battles could force the people angry at Big Tech to bring more rigor to arguments that have often devolved into messy sideshows.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
5 hours ago - Health

Biden taps ex-FDA chief to lead Operation Warp Speed amid rollout of COVID plan

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden has picked former FDA chief David Kessler to lead Operation Warp Speed, a day after unveiling a nearly $2 trillion pandemic relief plan that includes $400 billion for directly combatting the virus.

Why it matters: Biden's transition team said Kessler has been advising the president-elect since the beginning of the pandemic, and hopes his involvement will help accelerate vaccination, the New York Times reports. Operation Warp Speed's current director, Moncef Slaoui, will stay on as a consultant.

