Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

French court blocks hostile takeover of utility firm Suez

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

A French court has ordered Veolia (Paris: VIE) not to launch a $13.6 billion hostile takeover bid for rival water and waste management firm Suez (Paris: SEV).

Why it matters: France is culturally averse to corporate takeover fights, as evidenced by government officials pleading for a peaceful resolution.

Background: Veolia acquired a 29.9% stake in Suez last fall, saying that any future acquisition offer would "require a prior favorable reception from Suez's board of directors."

  • But the two sides couldn't agree, and Veolia on Sunday announced plans to go straight to Suez shareholders, with an €18 per-share offer ($21.70) for the remaining 70.1% stake. In response, Suez petitioned the court.

The bottom line: "This is the latest twist in a months-long battle that’s playing out in the boardroom, the courts and the French political arena. A hostile takeover is a rare thing in France, and the unions compared Veolia’s move to a 'declaration of war.' The increasing tensions may put pressure on the government to broker a deal," Marthe Fourcade writes for Bloomberg.

Go deeper

Kadia Goba
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Schumer, McConnell near deal on rules for Trump impeachment trial

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) are closing in on an agreement for a resolution setting the schedule and rules for former President Trump's impeachment trial, according to a person familiar with talks.

Details: Starting Wednesday at noon, impeachment managers and Trump's lawyers will have up to 16 hours per side for presentations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Texas Rep. Ron Wright dies following COVID-19 diagnosis

Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Rep. Ron Wright (R-Texas) died on Sunday night following a battle with COVID-19, according to a statement from his office. He was 67.

Why it matters: Wright was first elected to Congress in 2018 and re-elected last year. He'd battled multiple bouts of lung cancer in recent years and was hospitalized last fall due to complications with his treatment, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Ousted Parler CEO says he feels "betrayed" by Rebekah Mercer

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

John Matze, fired last month as CEO of social media app Parler, tells Axios on HBO that he feels "betrayed" by investor Rebekah Mercer, the heiress daughter of hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer.

Why it matters: Never before has a social media startup risen so high and fallen so far in such a short period of time.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow