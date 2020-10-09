Fracking animates the Trump-Biden battle for Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania, the big swing state that President Trump narrowly won in 2016, is now the second-largest natural gas producer behind Texas.

Why it matters: Trump and Vice President Pence are frequently accusing former vice president Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris of wanting to ban fracking — costing jobs in the process.

Reality check: Biden wants new restrictions and regulations on fossil fuel development, but isn't calling for a fracking ban, something he and Harris have been emphasizing. However, Biden's confusing statements in the primaries and Harris' prior endorsement of a ban have helped fuel the attacks.

The intrigue: Polling shows that Pennsylvanians are split on the topic, so it's hardly clear if Trump's strategy in the state — where he trails in recent polls — will bear fruit.

