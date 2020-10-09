38 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Fracking animates the Trump-Biden battle for Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania, the big swing state that President Trump narrowly won in 2016, is now the second-largest natural gas producer behind Texas.

Why it matters: Trump and Vice President Pence are frequently accusing former vice president Joe Biden and running mate Sen. Kamala Harris of wanting to ban fracking — costing jobs in the process.

Reality check: Biden wants new restrictions and regulations on fossil fuel development, but isn't calling for a fracking ban, something he and Harris have been emphasizing. However, Biden's confusing statements in the primaries and Harris' prior endorsement of a ban have helped fuel the attacks.

The intrigue: Polling shows that Pennsylvanians are split on the topic, so it's hardly clear if Trump's strategy in the state — where he trails in recent polls — will bear fruit.

By the numbers: Via this in-depth CNN piece on the tussle...

  • "As of June 2019, shale operators, pipeline companies and service companies together employed nearly 32,000 people in Pennsylvania, according to a New York Times analysis of Bureau of Labor Statistics data."

Oct 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Kamala Harris: "Joe Biden will not ban fracking. That is a fact"

Sen. Kamala Harris at Wednesday's vice presidential debate denied Vice President Pence's claim that Joe Biden would ban fracking if elected.

Why it matters: Pence's claims that a Biden administration would "abolish fossil fuels," "ban fracking" and implement the Green New Deal are part of the Trump campaign's efforts to paint the Biden-Harris ticket as a symbol of the far left.

Oct 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Pence looks to fracture Biden's lead via climate

The exchanges on climate and energy in last night's VP debate broke no new policy ground but did offer a window onto the campaigns' political strategies as Joe Biden leads heading into the final weeks.

Why it matters: The topics are getting prime-time love in the debates in sharp contrast to prior cycles, and the chasm between the platforms is immense.

Oct 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

VP debate brings back normal politics

Toward the end, the vice presidential debate in Salt Lake City got personal — about President Trump, a reminder of what this election will ultimately come down to.

Sen. Kamala Harris flashed back to last week's raucous presidential debate, arguing that Trump's "stand back and stand by" answer to a question about white supremacists "is part of a pattern."

