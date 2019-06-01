Fox News stands behind Laura Ingraham for promoting white supremacist on-air

Fox News is standing behind TV host Laura Ingraham after she aired a graphic of white supremacist Paul Nehlen and others she described as “prominent voices censored on social media," CNN reports.

The impact: So far, only 1 advertiser — a photo-printing company called Fracture — has pulled ads from Ingraham's show, per the Washington Post. More advertisers boycotted Ingraham's show last year over her Parkland tweets, which resulted in the show's ad time being slashed by more than 50% and some brand perception damage.