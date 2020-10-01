University of Cambridge pledges to divest from all fossil fuels by 2030

The University of Cambridge said this morning that it "aims to divest from all direct and indirect investments in fossil fuels by 2030" and plans to ramp up renewable energy investments.

Why it matters: With one of the largest endowments in Europe at £3.5 billion ($4.45 billion), the U.K. school " arguably becomes the most prominent university to aim for divestment," per Institutional Investor.

The intrigue: Cambridge also said that going forward, research funding and other donations will be reviewed to ensure donors can show "compatibility with the University’s objectives on cutting greenhouse gas emissions before any funding is accepted."

The school has pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2038.

