1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

University of Cambridge pledges to divest from all fossil fuels by 2030

Ben Geman, author of Generate

A sign outside Trinity College, University of Cambridge on May 22. Photo: Tim Ireland/Xinhua via Getty Images

The University of Cambridge said this morning that it "aims to divest from all direct and indirect investments in fossil fuels by 2030" and plans to ramp up renewable energy investments.

Why it matters: With one of the largest endowments in Europe at £3.5 billion ($4.45 billion), the U.K. school " arguably becomes the most prominent university to aim for divestment," per Institutional Investor.

The intrigue: Cambridge also said that going forward, research funding and other donations will be reviewed to ensure donors can show "compatibility with the University’s objectives on cutting greenhouse gas emissions before any funding is accepted."

  • The school has pledged to cut its greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2038. 

Ashley Gold
11 mins ago - Technology

Senate panel votes to subpoena Big Tech CEOs

Photo: Graeme Jennings/Pool via Getty Images

The Senate Commerce Committee has voted to authorize subpoenas compelling Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai to testify before the panel.

Why it matters: The tech giants are yet again facing a potential grilling on Capitol Hill sometime before the end of the year, at a time when tech is being used as a punching bag from both the left and right.

Stef W. Kight
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Trump administration cuts refugee cap to new record low

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration plans to only admit a maximum of 15,000 refugees this fiscal year, the State Department said in a release late Wednesday evening.

Why it matters: This is yet another record low refugee cap. Before leaving office, President Obama set the refugee limit at 110,000 for fiscal year 2017 — a number Trump has continued to slash throughout his presidency.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

