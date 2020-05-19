9 mins ago - Economy & Business

A record number of female CEOs now lead Fortune 500 companies

Courtesy FORTUNE

37 female CEOs lead Fortune 500 companies — the most ever — up from 33 last year.

The big picture: Walmart leads the list for the eighth year in a row as Amazon jumps to No. 2, its highest spot ever. Additionally, 17 companies made their debut, including Uber (No. 228), the new Fox Corp. (No. 280), and Science Applications International (No.466).

  • New York State is home to the most companies (54), followed by California (53), and Texas (50).

The top 10 on the 66th annual list (ranked by revenue for 2019 fiscal year):

  1. Walmart
  2. Amazon
  3. ExxonMobil 
  4. Apple
  5. CVS Health
  6. Berkshire Hathaway
  7. UnitedHealth Group
  8. McKesson
  9. AT&T
  10. AmerisourceBergen

Go deeper

Summer camps stare down the coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

As the coronavirus pandemic drags on, many summer camps around the country are cancelling sessions — and the ones attempting to stay open are jumping through logistical hoops to do so.

Why it matters: Summer camps are a lifeline for parents trying to cope with the pandemic's exhausting double whammy of work and child care.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Health

Spine and joint procedures have taken a dive during the pandemic

Adapted from Strata Decision Technology; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Hospitals and outpatient offices have canceled elective procedures and surgeries en masse to prepare for the coronavirus, but some treatments have been more "elective" than others.

The big picture: Health care services have fallen across the board. The most pronounced drops have come in eye, spine and joint replacement surgeries.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Health

Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index Week 10: America re-engages

Data: Axios/Ipsos surveys. Note: The first survey was April 10-13, and 1,098 adults were interviewed. The second was May 15-18, and 1,009 adults were interviewed. Chart: Axios Visuals

Americans are increasingly stepping out for social calls amid the pandemic — making playdates for their kids, restarting visits with elderly relatives, even grabbing a haircut, according to the latest installment of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.

Why it matters: They're enabled and emboldened by states that have begun reopening, even as infections in the U.S. near 1.5 million and office closures and work-from-home arrangements remain in effect.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Health