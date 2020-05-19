A record number of female CEOs now lead Fortune 500 companies

37 female CEOs lead Fortune 500 companies — the most ever — up from 33 last year.

The big picture: Walmart leads the list for the eighth year in a row as Amazon jumps to No. 2, its highest spot ever. Additionally, 17 companies made their debut, including Uber (No. 228), the new Fox Corp. (No. 280), and Science Applications International (No.466).

New York State is home to the most companies (54), followed by California (53), and Texas (50).

The top 10 on the 66th annual list (ranked by revenue for 2019 fiscal year):