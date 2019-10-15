Fort Worth, Texas, police officer Aaron Dean, who shot and killed Atatiana Jefferson, a 28-year-old black woman, in her own home on Saturday, was charged with murder Monday, confirmed. He'd resigned from his role hours earlier.
The big picture: Dean and another officer had been responding to a neighbor's call that said Jefferson's front door was open. Jefferson was inside playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew.
- Body camera footage shows that the officers went into Jefferson's backyard, Dean shouted at Jefferson through a window to put her hands up without identifying himself as police. He then shot through the window, killing Jefferson.
- The Fort Worth Police Department said at the time that "officers saw someone near a window inside the home and that one of them drew his duty weapon and fired after 'perceiving a threat,'" per AP.