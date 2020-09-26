1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Four former presidents join forces to celebrate volunteers

Former Presidents George W. Bush, Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama address the audience during a 2017 concert at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas. Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images

All four living former presidents are coming together as honorary co-chairs for a virtual event Saturday night to honor philanthropists and celebrate everyday volunteers.

The big picture: In a show of bipartisan strength, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will deliver recorded messages at the event for the late President George H. W. Bush’s global nonprofit, Points of Light. Jimmy Carter is lending his support as an honorary co-chair.

  • Points of Light recognizes "distinguished leaders and everyday people who demonstrate remarkable service, especially on global issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice and equity movement, and economic crisis," per an emailed statement.

Of note: The nonprofit's highest accolade, the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Award, will go to Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, Time co-chair Lynne Benioff and her husband, Salesforce co-founder and chief executive Marc Benioff, who is also a Time co-chair. All three are known for their philanthropy.

  • Also receiving the award are sisters Shreyaa Venkat, 17, and Esha Venkat, 14, founders of the community nonprofit NEST4US, and Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised over $40 million for charities supporting Britain's National Health Service earlier this year.

What they're saying: "The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards is a chance for us to recognize these individuals who are tackling some of society’s challenges — big and small — to move us towards safer, more sustainable communities," Points of Light president and CEO Natalye Paquin said in a statement.

What to expect: The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards celebration will be co-hosted by sisters Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, along with their cousin Wendy Stapleton.

  • Singer Reba McEntire will present the Inspiration Honor Roll Spotlight to recognize the work of several volunteers, activists and community leaders, and Olympic Medalists Alex and Maia Shibutani are also presenting the event.
  • The event begins at 8 p.m. You can watch it via the Points of Light website and on several stations on the Sinclair network.

9 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump introduces Amy Coney Barrett as nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Trump announced he's nominating federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett to succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.

Why it matters: She could give conservatives a 6-3 majority on the high court, and her nomination sets in motion a scramble among Senate Republicans to confirm her with 38 days before the election. Leader Mitch McConnell appears to have the votes to confirm Barrett with the current majority.

Updated 58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:15 p.m. ET: 32,673,978 — Total deaths: 990,738 — Total recoveries: 22,535,056Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:15 p.m. ET: 7,065,019 — Total deaths: 204,249 — Total recoveries: 2,727,335 — Total tests: 99,488,275Map.
  3. States: New York daily cases top 1,000 for first time since June — U.S. reports over 55,000 new coronavirus cases.
  4. Health: The long-term pain of the mental health pandemicFewer than 10% of Americans have coronavirus antibodies.
  5. Business: Millions start new businesses in time of coronavirus.
  6. Education: Summer college enrollment offers a glimpse of COVID-19's effect.
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee set to start Oct. 12

Sen. Lindsey Graham, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, on Sept. 24. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Committee hearings for President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee are tentatively scheduled to begin Oct. 12, two Senate sources familiar with the plans told Axios.

Why it matters: The committee's current schedule could allow Senate Republicans to confirm the nominee weeks before November's election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell currently has enough votes to confirm Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, who is expected as the president's pick.

