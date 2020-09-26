All four living former presidents are coming together as honorary co-chairs for a virtual event Saturday night to honor philanthropists and celebrate everyday volunteers.

The big picture: In a show of bipartisan strength, former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton will deliver recorded messages at the event for the late President George H. W. Bush’s global nonprofit, Points of Light. Jimmy Carter is lending his support as an honorary co-chair.

Points of Light recognizes "distinguished leaders and everyday people who demonstrate remarkable service, especially on global issues such as the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice and equity movement, and economic crisis," per an emailed statement.

Of note: The nonprofit's highest accolade, the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Award, will go to Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya, Time co-chair Lynne Benioff and her husband, Salesforce co-founder and chief executive Marc Benioff, who is also a Time co-chair. All three are known for their philanthropy.

Also receiving the award are sisters Shreyaa Venkat, 17, and Esha Venkat, 14, founders of the community nonprofit NEST4US, and Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised over $40 million for charities supporting Britain's National Health Service earlier this year.

What they're saying: "The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards is a chance for us to recognize these individuals who are tackling some of society’s challenges — big and small — to move us towards safer, more sustainable communities," Points of Light president and CEO Natalye Paquin said in a statement.

What to expect: The George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards celebration will be co-hosted by sisters Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, along with their cousin Wendy Stapleton.