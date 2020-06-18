Former Olympian Lauryn Williams calls for financial literacy provisions in next stimulus package

Lauryn Williams, a former Olympian turned financial adviser, said she'd like to see provisions for financial literacy that targets millennials included in Congress' next coronavirus relief package.

The big picture: Williams said guidelines from the government would outweigh the people who give bad advice to millennials to capitalize off of them. Young people should have access to government sources to "optimize" their finances, Williams said, such as guidance on how much to put in an emergency fund and the most effective way to pay down debt.

What she's saying: Williams said her clients have been celebrating the government's decision to waive interest on federal student loans and postpone payments until the end of September.

The measure has provided relief to many people who lost income during the pandemic, Williams said.

"It's also given those with the income to be able to do so the opportunity to pay down, and pay down at an interest-free rate."

What to watch: Williams said young people are excited to take advantage of the opportunity and are "now thinking ahead to the elections" this November, in which she says student debt will be pertinent.