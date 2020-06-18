1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Former Olympian Lauryn Williams calls for financial literacy provisions in next stimulus package

Photo: Axios screenshot

Lauryn Williams, a former Olympian turned financial adviser, said she'd like to see provisions for financial literacy that targets millennials included in Congress' next coronavirus relief package.

The big picture: Williams said guidelines from the government would outweigh the people who give bad advice to millennials to capitalize off of them. Young people should have access to government sources to "optimize" their finances, Williams said, such as guidance on how much to put in an emergency fund and the most effective way to pay down debt.

What she's saying: Williams said her clients have been celebrating the government's decision to waive interest on federal student loans and postpone payments until the end of September.

  • The measure has provided relief to many people who lost income during the pandemic, Williams said.
  • "It's also given those with the income to be able to do so the opportunity to pay down, and pay down at an interest-free rate."

What to watch: Williams said young people are excited to take advantage of the opportunity and are "now thinking ahead to the elections" this November, in which she says student debt will be pertinent.

Felix Salmon
47 mins ago - Economy & Business

The amorality of finance is at the core of America's biggest issues

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Economics is rarely aligned with morality. That's one lesson from the looting example I wrote about last week: Looting is harmful to society, and is criminalized for good reason, even though it can have positive economic consequences.

Why it matters: The disconnect between economic and moral imperatives lies at the heart of the biggest issues facing America today, from the rising appeal of socialism to the question of how to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Axios
2 hours ago - Health

Trump calls coronavirus testing "overrated," says it "makes us look bad"

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Thursday that he personally thinks testing for coronavirus is "overrated," arguing that it has led to an increase in confirmed cases in the U.S. that "makes us look bad."

Why it matters: The ability to test and isolate patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus is viewed by health experts as critical to being able to safely reopen the economy.

Jacob Knutson
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump claims he made Juneteenth "very famous"

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump took credit for popularizing Juneteenth, the commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, in a wide-ranging interview with the Wall Street Journal Thursday, saying: “I did something good: I made Juneteenth very famous."

Driving the news: The president claimed that "nobody had ever heard" of the June 19 celebration before he planned a rally in Tulsa on that day. His campaign ultimately changed the date of the rally to June 20 after receiving pushback from African American leaders around the country.

