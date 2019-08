Along with the CNN announcement, McCabe is fighting his firing in court, alleging that his termination was part of Trump's plan to eliminate government employees who “were not politically loyal to him.” McCabe worked for the FBI for more than 2 decades.

What they're saying: Some conservative critics are now claiming CNN hired McCabe because the network dislikes Trump. The president has repeatedly disparaged the CNN as "fake news."

"Andrew McCabe was fired by the FBI for leaking to the media and lying to the FBI about it. I guess crime does pay."

— Matt Wolking, deputy director of communications for Trump's 2020 campaign, tweeted

The big picture: McCabe is one of many former officials making the move to broadcast media. CNN hired another former DOJ official, Sarah Isgur Flores, this February.

Meanwhile, Fox News announced on Thursday that former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders would be coming on as a network contributor. The news drew similar reactions from the left, reflecting "perceptions of polarization and the alleged biases of the cable news networks," per the Washington Post.

