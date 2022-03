Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Now is not the time to take a company public, Forerunner Ventures founder Kirsten Green said Thursday during an Axios Pro Insights event.

"I'm not sure I would take a company public if I was one of our portfolio companies right now. I would have said that in January and I'm certainly saying that today. The level of uncertainty just went through the roof."

Go deeper: Start your free trial to Axios Pro