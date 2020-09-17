42 mins ago - Economy & Business

Foreign U.S. bond buying rises for third straight month

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: U.S. Treasury; Table: Naema Ahmed/Axios

Foreign holdings of U.S. Treasuries grew for a third straight month in July, rising to $7.087 trillion, data from the U.S. Treasury department showed on Wednesday.

Why it matters: Continued foreign buying shows that even as yields have been stuck at historic lows and Treasury issuance has skyrocketed with massive U.S. deficits to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, foreigners continue to up their buys. The strong buying trend has held even as China has cut back on its pace of bond buys from previous years and ceded its place as the top foreign holder of U.S. debt to Japan.

Go deeper

Jeff Tracy
9 mins ago - Sports

The business of cardboard fans

Photo: Harry How/Getty Images

When whispers of sports' fanless return first began, a cottage industry emerged to fill a need few knew existed: cardboard cutout fans.

Why it matters: Cardboard proxies have been a bright spot in an otherwise dark year, providing a better TV viewing experience, an opportunity for remote fan engagement and even financial relief for companies impacted by the pandemic.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
53 mins ago - Economy & Business

An uncertain Fed for an uncertain time

Photo illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios. Photo: Zach Gibson/Stringer/Getty Images

The Fed policy meeting Wednesday that was designed to further clarify its new stance on "average inflation targeting" — a topic addressed by multiple policymakers on its rate-setting committee in the month since it was announced — left the market with more questions than answers.

What's happening: The Fed announced that not only was it keeping U.S. interest rates at essentially zero for now but it plans to keep them there until at least 2023, extending its forecast an additional year.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Former DNI Dan Coats: "Every conceivable effort" must be made to protect election

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Dan Coats, who served as President Trump's director of national intelligence, wrote in a New York Times op-ed published Thursday that "every conceivable effort" must be taken to safeguard November's election from claims of illegitimacy.

Why it matters: President Trump has repeatedly baselessly suggested that increased mail-in voting could lead to widespread voter fraud, and intelligence officials warn that foreign actors, including Russia, will continue to try to influence this year's election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow