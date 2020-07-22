1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Dems on House Foreign Affairs committee call on USAID to fire aide with anti-LGBTQ past

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.). Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Democrats on the House Foreign Affairs committee sent a letter on Wednesday to the acting administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) — 15 hours before he is set to testify before the committee — demanding he fire Merritt Corrigan, an aide with a history of making homophobic comments.

Why it matters: The letter escalates pressure on acting administrator John Barsa to address criticism — including from several of his employees — that the agency's recent hires have created a hostile work environment.

  • The letter also suggests that Democratic committee members will use Thursday's routine budget hearing to press Barsa on the controversy over USAID's internal affairs.
  • USAID did not respond to a request for comment.

Context: The White House initially rejected hiring Corrigan because of her history of inflammatory statements. But John McEntee, a 30-year-old former body man who now runs the administration's hiring process, installed her at USAID anyway, sparking intense internal backlash.

Details: The letter says Corrigan's "record of public remarks, including disparaging LGBTQ people and those who express support for them, women in positions of leadership, and immigrants, is appalling, and has no place in a federal agency."

  • The letter cites several of Corrigan's most inflammatory comments, adding that they are "left wondering how Ms. Corrigan is able to effectively serve an agency whose principles are so clearly antithetical to her own."
  • It ends by stating: "For the sake of USAID’s employees, the beneficiaries it supports around the world, and the core values of the agency, we urge you to immediately condemn this speech, and demand Ms. Corrigan’s resignation."

Read a copy of the letter.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 10 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 15,077,182 — Total deaths: 620,257 — Total recoveries — 8,588,757Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as 8 p.m. ET: 3,955,860 — Total deaths: 142,942 — Total recoveries: 1,210,849 — Total tested: 48,020,777Map.
  3. Politics: Trump says briefings without health experts are a "concise way of doing it" — Nearly 3,500 health officials defend Fauci in open letter to Trump.
  4. Economy: Senate GOP, White House consider side deal to extend unemployment benefitsAnother stimulus may not be enough.
  5. States: Texas governor's net coronavirus approval rating falls 21 points as cases surge — California breaks record with over 12,000 new cases.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
24 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House votes to remove Confederate statues from Capitol

A statue of Alexander Hamilton Stephens, vice president of the Confederacy, on display in in Statuary Hall inside the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The House voted 305-113 on Wednesday to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol building.

Why it matters: The bipartisan vote comes amid a broader national movement to eliminate symbols of racism and oppression that has led to the removal of Confederate statues across the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says briefings without health experts are a "concise way of doing it"

President Trump said Wednesday that the reason health experts like Deborah Birx and Anthony Fauci no longer attend his coronavirus press briefings is because they brief him on "everything they know as of this point in time" and he passes the information on to the public.

Why it matters: Before they were canceled in April, Trump's daily briefings grew infamous for being rife with misinformation, which his health experts would be forced to carefully contradict.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow