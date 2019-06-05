Ford's China venture fined $24m by Chinese authorities

Chinese authorities have fined Ford's Chinese venture 162.8 million yuan ($23.5 million) for monopoly law violations, Reuters first reported on Tuesday.

Details: The State Administration for Market Regulation said the joint venture had set a minimum resale price for its cars that deprived dealers in the Chinese municipality of Chongqing of pricing autonomy since 2013, per Reuters. The fine is equivalent to 4% of Changan Ford’s 2018 sales in Chongqing last year, it said.

