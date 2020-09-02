1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Ford to cut 1,400 white-collar jobs in North America with voluntary buyouts

Ford headquarters. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Ford said Wednesday that it would cut 1,400 salaried positions in North America through voluntary buyouts, the latest move in a multiyear restructuring effort.

Why it matters: The automaker, which is in the midst of a CEO transition, has been trying to right-size its business and boost profitability by focusing on core products like the F-150 pickup and growth opportunities like electric vehicles, software and fleet management services.

What they're saying: In an email to staffers, Kumar Galhotra, Ford's president for the Americas and international markets group, said the company had "reprioritized certain products and services" and would adjust staffing in its North America and Ford Credit divisions. Those deemed to have "critical skills" would not be eligible.

  • "Our hope is to reach fitness targets with the voluntary incentive program. If that doesn’t happen, involuntary separations may be required," Galhotra said.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
29 mins ago - Technology

Chinese export rules add new complication to TikTok Rubik's Cube

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

TikTok is less than two weeks away from President Trump's deal-or-death deadline, but a transaction is feeling even further away than when he first made his threat.

Driving the news: China's new tech export rules could prevent ByteDance from including TikTok's algorithm in its sale of TikTok, which is akin to McDonald's selling a Big Mac without the meat.

Dave Lawler, author of World
Updated 33 mins ago - World

Putin foe Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, German government says

Navalny in 2019. Photo: Dmitry Serebryakov/TASS via Getty Images

Alexei Navalny, the Russian opposition leader and anti-corruption activist, was attacked with the nerve agent Novichok — a calling card of the Russian security services — Germany's government announced on Wednesday.

The state of play: Navalny remains in a coma in a Berlin hospital two weeks after falling ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow. He is the latest in a string of Kremlin critics to have been poisoned, though Russia denies that any crime took place.

Ina Fried, author of Login
52 mins ago - Technology

Foldable phones are getting their moment

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 2 (left) and Microsoft's Surface Duo. Photos: Samsung and Microsoft

Folding-smartphone releases from Samsung and Microsoft show the devices starting to carve out a niche as the equivalent of luxury cars. Still up in the air is whether these phones and their successors can propel the category from novel curiosity into the mainstream.

Why it matters: With the smartphone market slowing, manufacturers have an incentive to bet on new concepts. For now, though, foldable technology comes at a high cost with some key drawbacks cutting into the benefits of packing more screen into a smaller phone.

