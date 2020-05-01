16 mins ago - Economy & Business

Ford CEO on weathering coronavirus: "Don't waste a crisis"

Joann Muller

James Hackett. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic couldn't have hit Ford at a worse time — midway through a restructuring effort, with several critical vehicle debuts just around the corner.

Why it matters: With its factories closed and car demand sharply lower, it's more important than ever for Ford to get the company back on track quickly so it can weather the storm.

  • But some analysts are worried about what they see as a lack of urgency after Ford posted a $2 billion Q1 loss and predicted it would lose another $5 billion or more this quarter.
  • Pressed during an earnings call about whether Ford would accelerate its restructuring actions in light of the pandemic, CEO James Hackett acknowledged "one truth, right? Don't waste a crisis." But he offered no new plans.

What they're saying: "While the cash burn dynamics were in-line with what we had modeled, Ford did not appear to have a firm grasp on how it might accelerate restructuring actions to offset what could be a lower sales environment even post-lockdowns," Barclays analyst Brian Johnson wrote in a note to clients.

By the numbers: Ford has $35 billion in cash after recent borrowings, enough to last through the year if there's a prolonged crisis, CFO Tim Stone said.

  • So far, none of the Detroit automakers appears to be in need of a bailout.

For the record: Ford still owes the federal government $1.5 billion for government loans it received during the last crisis in 2009.

What we're watching: It's not clear when Ford will reopen its U.S. manufacturing plants but every day that it's not producing cars means more red ink.

  • Ford's European factories are scheduled to gradually resume production starting Monday.

Axios

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,303,296 — Total deaths: 235,290 — Total recoveries — 1,039,588Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 1,082,411 — Total deaths: 63,127 — Total recoveries — 159,663 — Total tested: 6,322,198Map.
  3. Trump: What the president wants to signal with his Lincoln Memorial town hall.
  4. Public health: CDC tracked nearly 5,000 coronavirus cases in meat processing facilities.
  5. Federal government: DOJ probes doctor whose hydroxychloroquine claims were touted by Sean Hannity.
  6. Business: Popeyes' chicken sandwich boosts growth despite coronavirus.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Marisa Fernandez

Trudeau announces ban on assault-style weapons in Canada

Photo: Dave Chan/AFP via Getty Images

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Friday that the government would immediately ban the use and trade of roughly 1,500 different kinds of assault-style weapons, including the AR-15 variant that has been used in many U.S. mass shootings, reports The Globe and Mail.

Why it matters: 22 people died during a rampage in Nova Scotia last month — and 13 were killed by gunfire, per CNN, making it one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history. While authorities have not revealed the weapons used during that incident, the ban does include them as well.

Marisa Fernandez

CDC tracked nearly 5,000 coronavirus cases in meat processing facilities

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Nearly 5,000 coronavirus cases and 20 deaths have occurred in 115 meat and poultry processing facilities across the U.S., data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show.

Why it matters: The federal government has ordered meatpacking plants to remain open to keep America's food supply chain intact. But the data reveal worker safety is jeopardized when companies don't drastically change the work culture and provide protective equipment.

