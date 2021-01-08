Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Food costs are rising all over the world

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: UN FAO food price index; Chart: Axios Visuals

Year-end data from the U.S. and around the world show a consistent theme — steadily increasing prices.

Driving the news: The Food and Agriculture Organization’s food price index rose for the seventh straight month in December, rising to its highest in six years.

Where it stands: In most of the world, consumer price index (CPI) and personal consumption expenditure (PCE) readings are being held down by weak employment levels and minimal wage increases as well as the cost of elective purchases like hotel stays, airfares and apparel.

  • However, the cost of things like food and other goods has been creeping higher for most of the year.

By the numbers: The prices paid index for the U.S. services sector jumped to its highest level since early 2012 in November and hovered near that level last month, while the prices paid for the manufacturing sector rose to their highest since 2018 in December.

  • The market has been steadily pricing in higher inflation for months, with 5-, 10- and 30-year breakeven inflation rates breaching their highest levels in two years earlier this week.

What's happening: Supply chains are being disrupted and the pandemic is wreaking havoc on workforces across the globe. Additionally, like gold and most commodities, food supplies largely are priced in dollars, and as the dollar has fallen to its weakest level in more than 2½ years, food prices have risen.

Between the lines: The latest report from the Census Bureau found some 29 million American adults reported that their household sometimes or often didn’t have enough to eat in the last week.

  • That adds up to 14% of all adults in the country, a number that rises to 18% of adults with children, 21% of Latinos and 24% of Black adults.
  • Just 3.4% of adults reported that their household had “not enough to eat” at some point over the full 12 months of 2019.

The last word: “It’s particularly heartbreaking because before COVID hit, we were on a pathway to end childhood hunger and had seen remarkable progress over the last several years, all of which was undone in just a matter of months,” Lisa Davis, SVP of nonprofit Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry campaign, said on a call with reporters in December.

Courtenay Brown
7 mins ago - Economy & Business

U.S. shed 140,000 jobs in December, halting labor market recovery

Laid-off Marriott hotel workers protest in late November. (Photo: Erin Clark/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

The U.S. economy shed 140,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate held at 6.7%, the government said on Friday.

Why it matters: The job market recovery that's been underway for the past seven months ended last month, buckling from the pressure of the coronavirus pandemic.

This story is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

Mike Allen, author of AM
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats moving toward second impeachment

Photo: Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Lack of time may be the only thing that saves President Trump from becoming the first U.S. president to be impeached a second time, Hill sources tell Axios.

Driving the news: House Democrats have a caucus call at noon to discuss that very topic. Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) told CNN that Democrats could bring articles of impeachment to the House floor as soon as "mid-next week" if Cabinet members do not invoke the 25th Amendment.

Axios
1 hour ago - Health

U.S. reports over 4,000 new coronavirus deaths for first time

Hospital doctors and nurses treat Covid-19 patients in a makeshift ICU wing on the West Oeste at Harbor UCLA Medical Center. Photo: Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

The U.S. reported more than 4,000 new coronavirus-related deaths on Thursday, according to the COVID Tracking Project.

Why it matters: It is the first time the U.S. topped 4,000 new deaths in a single day, a record that comes as hospitals nationwide continue to be overwhelmed by an influx of COVID-19 patients.

