Flynn's lawyer says she asked Trump not to issue a pardon

President Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn's lawyer told a federal judge Tuesday that she briefed President Trump in recent weeks on the case and asked him not to issue a pardon, Politico reports.

Why it matters: Flynn lawyer Sidney Powell was responding to questions from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan in a highly anticipated hearing on Tuesday. Sullivan's questioning highlights the judge's concerns about the Justice Department's bid in May to dismiss prosecution against Flynn, who pleaded guilty in 2017 to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the former Russian ambassador.

  • Powell also told Sullivan that she had not asked the president to have Attorney General Bill Barr intervene and assign new attorneys to the matter.

The exchange, per Politico:

POWELL: “I can tell you I spoke one time to the president about this case to inform him about the general status of this litigation."
SULLIVAN: “Did you ever ask the president of the United States or request his attorney general to appoint new attorneys in this case?”
POWELL: “Oh, heavens no."

The big picture: Trump's allies have viewed Barr's move to withdraw charges against Flynn as the first major step in exposing the Russia investigation as a political hit job. Democrats fear Barr is weaponizing the Justice Department ahead of the election.

Third judge orders USPS to halt delivery cuts before November's election

U.S. Postal Service Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies on Capitol Hill in August. Photo: Tom Brenner-Pool/Getty Images

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Sunday ruled in favor of several states and ordered the U.S. Postal Service to halt operational changes before November's presidential election.

Why it matters: U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan's preliminary injunction in the case filed by the states of New York, Hawaii and New Jersey, along with the cities of New York and San Francisco, is the third ruling against the USPS and the Trump administration on the matter that's been blamed for nationwide mail delivery delays.

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Jerome Powell, Trump's re-election MVP

Photo illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios. Getty Images photos: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP and Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket

President Trump trails Joe Biden in most polls, has generally lower approval ratings and is behind in trust on most issues. Yet polls consistently give him an edge on the economy, which remains a top priority among voters.

Why it matters: If Trump wins re-election, it will largely be because Americans see him as the force rallying a still-strong U.S. economy, a narrative girded by skyrocketing stock prices and consistently climbing U.S. home values — but the man behind booming U.S. asset prices is really Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 4:15 p.m. ET: 33,477,825 — Total deaths: 1,003,922 — Total recoveries: 23,209,109Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 4:15 p.m. ET: 7,176,111 — Total deaths: 205,676 — Total recoveries: 2,794,608 — Total tests: 102,342,416Map.
  3. Health: Americans won't take Trump's word on the vaccine, Axios-Ipsos poll finds.
  4. States: NYC's coronavirus positivity rate spikes to highest since June.
  5. Sports: Tennessee Titans close facility amid NFL's first coronavirus outbreak.
  6. World: U.K. beats previous record for new coronavirus cases.
