Florida State sets overtime win streak record with upset victory over Duke

Florida State upset No. 6 Duke, 79-78 (OT), on Tuesday night, extending one of the most improbable streaks in sports.

Why it matters: The Seminoles have now won 13 straight overtime games, the longest streak in Division I history. Do you have any idea how difficult that is to do?

When overtime arrives, players are tired and often in foul trouble. Defenses have made adjustments, coaches are running low on plays; at that point, it's all about digging deep and staying composed.

Coach Leonard Hamilton's calm, cool and collected presence appears to be infectious, and it has resulted in an improbable achievement worth celebrating.

This was Hamilton's 55th win against an AP Top 25 team when unranked, passing Bob Knight for the most ever.

The bottom line: "Never get involved in a land war in Asia, and never get involved in an overtime game against Leonard Hamilton," tweeted CBS Sports' Matt Norlander.