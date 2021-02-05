Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa Bay news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Charlotte news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

A look at Florida's soul music tradition

The Sam & Dave horn section perform on stage in the late 1960s or early 1970s. Photo: Jack Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Florida might not be known for its music history as much as neighbors to the north, like Tennessee, but we’ve got soul.

  • In honor of Black History Month, University of Tampa professor and non-fiction author John Capouya recommended a few artists to check out from his book, "Florida Soul."

Why it matters: The impact of soul on Black history, Capouya says, was two-fold:

  • “It inspired African Americans with messages of unity, empowerment and hope."
  • "It exposed, by its success, Black culture to a vast audience who had no idea what Black people were about and probably had some terrible ideas about Black people."

Some of the biggest names:

  • Everyone knows Ray Charles, but you might not know he grew up in north Florida. He went to Florida School for the Deaf and Blind in St. Augustine, had his first gigs and wrote his first songs in the Sunshine State.
  • Sam & Dave recorded their biggest hits like "Soul Man" and "Hold On I'm Coming" in Memphis but met in Miami, where Sam Moore grew up. Their messages of unity, respect and empowerment helped launch soul music into the mainstream.
  • James and Bobby Purify, of North Florida, had hits "I'm Your Puppet" and "Shake a Tail Feather." James died of coronavirus complications on Jan. 22 in Pensacola.
  • Lavell Kamma a.k.a. "Mr. Knockout" grew up in Jacksonville and made his name headlining the Chitlins circuit around the state. He played once for 100 hours straight in Ft. Lauderdale on a dare, earning his band the name "The 100 Hour Counts."

This story first appeared in the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter, designed to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news unfolding in their own backyard.

Go deeper

Ben MontgomerySelene San Felice
23 hours ago - Axios Tampa Bay

St. Petersburg and Miami mayors issue bipartisan call to pass Biden's relief plan

Rick Kriseman and Francis Suarez. Photos: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images; Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images

St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Kriseman and Miami Mayor Francis Suarez don't agree on everything. But the mayors both know Florida needs help addressing the coronavirus pandemic.

What's happening: Kriseman, a Democrat, and Suarez, a Republican, co-wrote a guest column in the Tampa Bay Times in support of the Biden administration's COVID relief package.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ashley GoldMarisa Fernandez
36 mins ago - Technology

Tech troubles snarl seniors' attempts to sign up for vaccines

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Seniors are supposed to be among the first Americans to get COVID-19 vaccines, but they're running into a major problem: Signing up for the appointments online.

The big picture: Millions of older Americans aren't online at all, and many who do have internet access are struggling to find and use the sign-up portals that local health officials have scrambled to set up.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Senate votes to advance budget resolution for Biden's relief plan

At 5:35 am on Friday, the Senate voted 51-50 to advance the budget resolution that will be used to facilitate passage of President Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief proposal, with Vice President Harris acting as the tie-breaking vote for the first time.

Why it matters: Passing the relief package via the budget reconciliation process allows Democrats to sidestep the 60-vote threshold needed to advance most major legislation.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow