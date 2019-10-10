Florida man Michael Drejka has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter in the July 2018 killing of Markeis McGlockton, an unarmed black man.

Background: The police report said the deadly attack took place outside a food store after McGlockton's girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, parked in a handicapped-accessible spot while McGlockton and their 5-year-old son went inside. Drejka, a white man, then approached the vehicle and started an argument with Jacobs over parking in the spot without a permit.