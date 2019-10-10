Florida man Michael Drejka has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of manslaughter in the July 2018 killing of Markeis McGlockton, an unarmed black man.
Background: The police report said the deadly attack took place outside a food store after McGlockton's girlfriend, Britany Jacobs, parked in a handicapped-accessible spot while McGlockton and their 5-year-old son went inside. Drejka, a white man, then approached the vehicle and started an argument with Jacobs over parking in the spot without a permit.
- Surveillance footage shows McGlockton walked out of the store and pushed Drejka to the ground. He stepped back and Drejka, sitting on the ground, drew his a gun and fired it once. McGlockton stumbled away and later died from the gunshot wound in the chest, police said.
- Drejka told officers that he feared for his life after being shoved, but jurors rejected the claim that he was facing an active threat after viewing the footage.
Editor's note: This story has been corrected to note that it was McGlockton who pushed Drejka to the ground.