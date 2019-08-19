Florida's famous sabal palm trees under threat from invasive disease
Florida’s official state tree, the sabal palm, is under threat from a rapidly spreading, fatal disease. It turns trees to dried crisps in months — and they have no chance for recovery, AP reports.
Why it matters: Lethal bronzing disease has gone from a small infestation on Florida’s Gulf Coast to a nearly statewide problem in just over a decade, per AP, which notes that some worry it will migrate to California and Arizona, infecting date palms and damaging that fruit crop.
Lethal bronzing is akin to the tree version of deadly malaria."
— Statement by University of Florida researcher Brian Bahder