Florida investigates online voter registration crash

Florida is investigating the crash of its online voter registration site after it experienced "unprecedented" volume on the last day to register, AP reports.

The big picture: Florida Democrats demanded Monday that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) launch an investigation after the crash occurred before enrollment closed at midnight. The system experienced at times more than half a million attempts an hour.

Why it matters: Florida is a key battleground state in November's election. Republicans have significantly cut into the Democrats' lead in Florida voter registration in recent months, per AP, putting pressure on an already close race.

What to watch: DeSantis has scheduled a noon press conference to discuss the situation and announce whether he will extend the deadline. A civil rights group has already said they plan to sue if he does not extend it.