1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Florida investigates online voter registration crash

Boxes with ballots are seen at the Miami-Dade County Election Department. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida is investigating the crash of its online voter registration site after it experienced "unprecedented" volume on the last day to register, AP reports.

The big picture: Florida Democrats demanded Monday that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) launch an investigation after the crash occurred before enrollment closed at midnight. The system experienced at times more than half a million attempts an hour.

Why it matters: Florida is a key battleground state in November's election. Republicans have significantly cut into the Democrats' lead in Florida voter registration in recent months, per AP, putting pressure on an already close race.

What to watch: DeSantis has scheduled a noon press conference to discuss the situation and announce whether he will extend the deadline. A civil rights group has already said they plan to sue if he does not extend it.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Florida voter registration site crashes hours before deadline

A worker at the Miami-Dade County Election Department prepares a voting booth on Oct. 1 to be used in the general election in Doral, Florida. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Florida Democrats are demanding Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) launch an investigation after the state's voter registration website for November's election crashed Monday hours before enrollment closed at midnight.

Driving the news: Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee tweeted Monday evening, "Due to high volume, for about 15 minutes, some users experienced delays while trying to register. We have increased capacity." Several people replied to her post saying the site was still down and asked for the deadline to be extended.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneHans Nichols
Oct 4, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Democrats' college dilemma

llustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Republicans are hoping less-concentrated youth voter turnout on campuses that are closed or scaled back this semester can help them from Maine to Florida — in congressional races as well as Trump’s fight.

The big picture: The coronavirus will hinder both parties' ability to mobilize new voters on college campuses this year, but Democrats may be disproportionately affected.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, author of China
31 mins ago - World

Exclusive: Top German official hushed up report on China’s influence

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A high-ranking German official suppressed a sensitive intelligence report in 2018 on China’s growing influence in Germany out of fear it would damage business ties with China, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Business interests have long shaped Germany’s relationship with China, to the detriment of human rights concerns and even national security. 

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow