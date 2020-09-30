1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Gov. DeSantis to allow Florida's eviction moratorium to expire

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaking in Tallahassee in August. Photo: Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he would let the state's moratorium on evictions and foreclosures expire Thursday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Why it matters: The governor's office said it is allowing the moratorium to expire because the Centers Disease Control and Prevention issued an order that temporarily halts some residential evictions through the end of the year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

What they're saying: DeSantis' spokesperson Fred Piccolo said terminating the state order will "avoid any confusion over whether the CDC’s evictions order should apply in a particular circumstance," according to the Times.

The big picture: To obtain assistance, the CDC's order requires renters earn less than $99,000 annually and submit a report showing they are unable to pay rent or are likely to become homeless if evicted.

  • Renters must also show that they tried to obtain all government assistance available for rent or housing and they are unable to make payments due to loss of household income, a layoff or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses.
  • The CDC's eviction order is currently being challenged in federal court.

Of note: One estimate from August found that 23 million Americans are at risk of eviction due to the pandemic.

Axios
Updated 46 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 33,832,124 — Total deaths: 1,010,642 — Total recoveries: 23,507,536Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 7,227,779 — Total deaths: 206,859 — Total recoveries: 2,840,688 — Total tests: 103,155,189Map.
  3. Education: School-aged children now make up 10% of all U.S COVID-19 cases.
  4. Health: The coronavirus' alarming impact on the body.
  5. Business: Real-time data show economy's rebound slowing but still going.
  6. Sports: Steelers-Titans NFL game delayed after coronavirus outbreak.
Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Over 73 million people watched the first debate on TV

Data: Nielsen; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

More than 73.1 million people watched the first presidential debate on television on Tuesday night, according to Nielsen ratings.

Why it matters: While that's a sizable audience for any American TV program, it's down more than 13% from the record number of TV viewers who tuned in for the first debate of the 2016 election. The chaotic nature of the debate and the overall uncertainty around this year's election may have pushed some viewers away.

Fadel Allassan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate passes bill funding government through December

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Senate on Tuesday passed legislation to fund the federal government through Dec. 11, by a vote of 84-10.

Where it stands: The legislation will avert a government shutdown before funding expires Wednesday night and before the Nov. 3 election. The House passed the same measure last week by a vote of 359-57 after House Democrats and the Trump administration agreed on the resolution.

  • Both sides agreed early in negotiations that the bill should be a "clean" continuing resolution — meaning each party would only make small changes to existing funding levels so the measure would pass through both chambers quickly, Axios' Alayna Treene reported last week. The bill now goes to President Trump for his signature.

