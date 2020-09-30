Gov. DeSantis to allow Florida's eviction moratorium to expire

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said Wednesday he would let the state's moratorium on evictions and foreclosures expire Thursday, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Why it matters: The governor's office said it is allowing the moratorium to expire because the Centers Disease Control and Prevention issued an order that temporarily halts some residential evictions through the end of the year to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

What they're saying: DeSantis' spokesperson Fred Piccolo said terminating the state order will "avoid any confusion over whether the CDC’s evictions order should apply in a particular circumstance," according to the Times.

The big picture: To obtain assistance, the CDC's order requires renters earn less than $99,000 annually and submit a report showing they are unable to pay rent or are likely to become homeless if evicted.

Renters must also show that they tried to obtain all government assistance available for rent or housing and they are unable to make payments due to loss of household income, a layoff or extraordinary out-of-pocket medical expenses.

The CDC's eviction order is currently being challenged in federal court.

Of note: One estimate from August found that 23 million Americans are at risk of eviction due to the pandemic.

