Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Florida's football woes

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Photo: Found Image Holdings/Corbis via Getty Images

The Sunshine State is having a college football season to forget.

Driving the news: Entering Saturday, Florida's seven FBS programs are a combined 28-42. None are ranked, and just one has a winning record.

  • UCF: 6-4
  • Florida: 5-5
  • Miami: 5-5
  • FAU: 5-5
  • Florida State: 4-6
  • USF: 2-8
  • FIU: 1-9

The big picture: Florida is a recruiting hotbed, and its schools have appeared in eight national title games in the BCS and CFP eras, tied with Alabama for the most of any state.

  • But the three traditional powers — Florida, Florida State and Miami — have fallen behind in recent years, losing games they used to win and losing in-state recruits they used to land.
  • The Gators are in shambles after barely beating FCS Samford, the Seminoles are likely headed for their fourth straight losing season, and the Hurricanes have vastly underperformed their preseason No. 12 ranking.
  • Barring a miracle, all three schools will finish outside the top 25 for the first time since 1978. Heck, even UCF has fallen into mediocrity after emerging as a national power a few years ago.

The bottom line: Florida football has been fading for a few years. But not even the biggest haters saw this season going as badly as it has.

"In college football terms, this is as improbable as eating a bad meal in New Orleans or being unable to find a blackjack table in Las Vegas. You almost have to try to fail this dramatically."
— Dan Wolken, USA Today

Go deeper

Ben Montgomery
Nov 18, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

The sad state of Florida collegiate football

Data: ESPN; Table: Axios Visuals

With two weeks left in college football's regular season, there's not a single major Florida program ranked anywhere close to the top 25 and just one team in the Sunshine State with a winning record.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jeff Tracy
Nov 18, 2021 - Sports

Catching up on the college conference realignment wave

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

Sister Jean and the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers announced Tuesday that the school will be moving from the Missouri Valley Conference to the Atlantic-10 in 2023.

Why it matters: Loyola-Chicago is the 24th D-I school in the past five months to announce a new league affiliation — a reshuffling that began in July with a shocker: Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC in 2025.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Montgomery
Nov 18, 2021 - Axios Tampa Bay

Safer streets coming to the Heights

Florida Avenue north of downtown Tampa. Photo: Ben Montgomery/Axios

Two main north-south roadways through the heart of Tampa's urban center — Florida Avenue and Tampa Street — are about to get a major makeover to improve bike and pedestrian safety.

  • Funded through an $18 million federal grant to the Florida Department of Transportation, announced Tuesday, the plan will affect the historic neighborhoods of Tampa Heights and Seminole Heights.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow

You’ve caught up. Now what?

Sign up for Mike Allen’s daily Axios AM and PM newsletters to get smarter, faster on the news that matters.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!