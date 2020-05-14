32 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fitch expects record ratings downgrades in 2020

Fitch is expecting to cut the ratings on a record high number of companies this year as the pace of downgrades has "dramatically increased, owing to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic," analysts note in a recent report.

The state of play: After just 58 downgrades in the first 10 weeks of 2020, there have been an additional 347 corporate and financial institution issuers downgraded for a total of 405 through the end of April.

  • There were a total of 1,068 negative rating actions taken in corporate and financial institutions during that time.
  • And though downgrades accounted for less than 40% of the negative actions, the increased level of negative rating outlooks "signal more downgrades are likely during the remainder of 2020 and into 2021," per the report.

Why it matters: Lower credit ratings make it more expensive for companies to borrow money and can lead to bankruptcy and insolvency for some firms.

Ousted vaccine chief: I was told my pandemic warnings were "causing a commotion"

Rick Bright, who was removed from his position as head of a top vaccine agency last month, testified Thursday that he was cut out of his meetings and told his repeated warnings about the Trump administration's lack of preparedness for the coronavirus were "causing a commotion" in January and February.

The big picture: The former director of the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) said there were "critical steps" that the Trump administration failed to take early on, including securing viral samples from China and ramping up production of the country's stockpile of medical supplies.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 4,379,973 — Total deaths: 298,185 — Total recoveries — 1,564,226Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 1,391,238 — Total deaths: 84,144 — Total recoveries: 243,430 — Total tested: 9,974,831Map.
  3. Federal government: America's lack of basic agreement on the danger of the pandemic is taking a devastating toll — Tech industry presses Pence to provide guidance on reopening.
  4. Business: Another 3 million Americans filed for unemployment last week — JCPenny to become largest retailer to file for bankruptcy in coronavirus era.
  5. Education: Trump accuses Anthony Fauci of wanting "to play all sides" on reopening schools.
  6. World: Coronavirus triggers global "food crisis with lots of food."
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Delaware judge to weigh pandemic claims for dozens of pending mergers

A Delaware judge this afternoon will hear arguments on a case that could help determine the fates of dozens of pending mergers that were signed prior to the pandemic. It also could permanently change how future investment agreements are written.

The big question: Must the parties have explicitly identified "pandemic" in claiming a material adverse effect, or are the results of the coronavirus pandemic included under changes arising from "national or international political or social conditions?"

