17 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Electric vehicle startup Fisker could go public

Ben Geman, author of Generate

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

Fisker, one of the many electric-vehicle startups with big plans to make cars but no actual production yet, could soon become a public company.

Why it matters: If Fisker has a successful public launch, it'll be yet another sign that the market hive-mind sees something in electric-vehicle startups that aren't yet reflected in their actual financials.

Driving the news: Reuters reported Thursday that Fisker is in talks to start trading via sale to a so-called blank check acquisition company — essentially an already public firm that Fisker would inhabit.

  • The reported discussions come after Nikola Motors, an electric and hydrogen fuel cell truck company, started trading via such a transaction last month and saw its shares quickly soar.
  • Nikola hasn't started building trucks. Fisker doesn't plan production of its SUV until 2022.
  • Tesla is a relative graybeard, but it has an astonishing market cap (around $260 billion, largest in the whole auto industry) even though it's not yet consistently profitable.

The bottom line: Electric vehicle startups remain a tiny share of the market, but the ability of companies to attract investor interest — indeed Fisker just raised another $50 million and Karma Automotive just raised another $100 million — underscores how the transition is underway, and investors want in early.

Ben Geman
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus surge punctures oil's recovery

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The growth of coronavirus cases is "casting a shadow" over oil's recovery despite the partial demand revival and supply cuts that have considerably tightened the market in recent months, the International Energy Agency said Friday.

Why it matters: IEA's monthly report confirms what analysts have seen coming for a long time: Failure to contain the virus is a huge threat to the market rebound that has seen prices grow, but remain at a perilous level for many companies.

Kendall Baker
2 hours ago - Sports

Big Ten's conference-only move could spur a regionalized college sports season

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Big Ten announced Thursday that it will move all fall sports to a conference-only schedule.

Why it matters: This will have a snowball effect on the rest of the country, and could force all Power 5 conferences to follow suit, resulting in a regionalized fall sports season.

Dion Rabouin
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

The second jobs apocalypse

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

This week, United Airlines warned 36,000 U.S. employees their jobs were at risk, Walgreens cut more than 4,000 jobs, it was reported Wells Fargo is preparing thousands of terminations this year, and Levi's axed 700 jobs due to falling sales.

Why it matters: We have entered round two of the jobs apocalypse. Those announcements followed similar ones from the Hilton, Hyatt, Marriott and Choice hotels, which all have announced thousands of job cuts, and the bankruptcies of more major U.S. companies like 24 Hour Fitness, Brooks Brothers and Chuck E. Cheese in recent days.

