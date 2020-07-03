56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fireworks supply in the U.S. may fall short this July 4 holiday

A fireworks stand in Hawthorne, Calif. Photo: Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Consumer fireworks sales such as sparklers and firecrackers have increased so much during the coronavirus pandemic that supplies may soon run out, industry experts say, per CNN.

The big picture: Commercial demand for fireworks plummeted as weddings and sporting events canceled and July 4 shows downsized. Some demand was later salvaged after Americans began stocking up on fireworks this past month out of sheer boredom. Sales have more than doubled.

Imports from China, which supplies more than 90% of the world's fireworks, halted earlier this year. The country's exports fell to zero from January to April as factories closed because of the pandemic.

  • The U.S. imported 35% fewer fireworks than during the same period in 2019.
  • Now, warehouses are running empty as demand for consumer fireworks went up 115% compared to 2019.

Axios
Updated 21 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 10,945,600 — Total deaths: 523,035 — Total recoveries — 5,797,206Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 2,767,669 — Total deaths: 128,951 — Total recoveries: 781,970 — Total tested: 33,462,181Map.
  3. Public health: The states where face coverings are mandatory Fauci says it has been a "very disturbing week" for the spread of the coronavirus in the U.S.
  4. Economy: The economy may recover just quickly enough to kill political interest in more stimulus.
  5. States: Florida reports more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases, and its most-infected county issues curfew.
Rashaan Ayesh
3 hours ago - Sports

Washington Redskins to review team name amid public pressure

Photo: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins have announced they will be conducting a review of the team's name after mounting pressure from the public and corporate sponsors.

Why it matters: This review is the first formal step the Redskins are taking since the debate surrounding the name first began. It comes after weeks of discussions between the team and the NFL, the team said.

Dan Primack
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Scoop: Instacart raises another $100 million

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios Visuals

Grocery delivery company Instacart has raised $100 million in new funding, on top of the $225 million it announced last month, the company tells Axios. This brings its valuation to $13.8 billion.

Why it matters: This funding comes at what could be an inflection point for Instacart, as customers it acquired during coronavirus lockdowns decide whether they want to continue with the service or resume in-person grocery shopping.

