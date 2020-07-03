Consumer fireworks sales such as sparklers and firecrackers have increased so much during the coronavirus pandemic that supplies may soon run out, industry experts say, per CNN.

The big picture: Commercial demand for fireworks plummeted as weddings and sporting events canceled and July 4 shows downsized. Some demand was later salvaged after Americans began stocking up on fireworks this past month out of sheer boredom. Sales have more than doubled.

Imports from China, which supplies more than 90% of the world's fireworks, halted earlier this year. The country's exports fell to zero from January to April as factories closed because of the pandemic.

The U.S. imported 35% fewer fireworks than during the same period in 2019.

Now, warehouses are running empty as demand for consumer fireworks went up 115% compared to 2019.

