Bronx apartment fire leaves at least 19 dead

A fire in a 19-story Bronx apartment building killed 19 people, including nine children, Mayor Eric Adams confirmed Sunday.

Driving the news: The blaze left more than 60 people injured and 32 in "life-threatening conditions" due to smoke inhalation, according to Adams.

The fire began around 11am on the second and third floors of the residential building, said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro at a news briefing. Crews arrived at the building within 3 minutes of getting a call. About 200 firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

Adams said, during an appearance on CNN, that the fire marshal is conducting a "thorough" investigation to determine the origin of the fire, adding that a door was reportedly left open — causing the fire to "spread in a rapid fashion."

What they're saying: "The impact of this fire is going to really bring a level of pain and despair in our city," Adams said at a news conference.