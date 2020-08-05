2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Fiona Hill pens book on America's politically polarized future

Photo: Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Russia expert and Trump impeachment witness Fiona Hill has penned a book on the future of a polarized America that its publisher says describes "the origins and growth of deep, geographically concentrated opportunity gaps, and show how they have fueled the rise of populism at home and abroad."

Why it matters: Hill's testimony to the House last year argued that an ongoing conspiracy theory about Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 presidential election distracted President Trump from the real threat that Russia poses to America's democracy.

  • Hill had previously served as the top White House adviser on Russia.
  • She worked under both Republican and Democratic administrations, but joined the Trump administration due to a shared belief that relations with Russia needed improvement, per AP.

What to watch: The book, titled "There Is Nothing for You Here: Opportunity in an Age of Decline," will be published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media in fall 2021.

Axios
Updated 9 mins ago - Health

N.Y., N.J. and Conn. to require travelers from 35 states to quarantine

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Travelers from 35 states are now required to quarantine for 14 days when traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, per New York state's health department.

What's new: New York City will set up bridge and tunnel checkpoints to enforce the quarantine order, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, per the Wall Street Journal.

Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute
54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

When U.S. politicians exploit foreign disinformation

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. political actors will keep weaponizing the impact of widespread foreign disinformation campaigns on American elections, making these operations that much more effective and attractive to Russia, China, Iran or other countries backing them.

Why it matters: Hostile powers’ disinformation campaigns aim to destabilize the U.S., and each time a domestic politician embraces them, it demonstrates that they work.

Ina Fried
1 hour ago - Technology

Samsung debuts Note 20, new foldable smartphone

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. Photo: Samsung

Samsung unveiled its crop of new mobile devices Wednesday, including two versions of the Note 20 smartphone, an updated foldable device, two tablets and a watch.

Why it matters: The new devices aim to give Samsung an early start in the second half of the year, with products aimed at parents buying fresh gear for the back-to-(home)school season.

