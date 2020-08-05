Fiona Hill pens book on America's politically polarized future

Russia expert and Trump impeachment witness Fiona Hill has penned a book on the future of a polarized America that its publisher says describes "the origins and growth of deep, geographically concentrated opportunity gaps, and show how they have fueled the rise of populism at home and abroad."

Why it matters: Hill's testimony to the House last year argued that an ongoing conspiracy theory about Ukrainian meddling in the 2016 presidential election distracted President Trump from the real threat that Russia poses to America's democracy.

Hill had previously served as the top White House adviser on Russia.

She worked under both Republican and Democratic administrations, but joined the Trump administration due to a shared belief that relations with Russia needed improvement, per AP.

What to watch: The book, titled "There Is Nothing for You Here: Opportunity in an Age of Decline," will be published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books & Media in fall 2021.