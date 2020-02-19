20 mins ago - Economy & Business

Fintech investors avoided early-stage companies in 2019

Dion Rabouin
Reproduced from CB Insights; Chart: Axios Visuals

Fintech investment fell in 2019, as the number of deals and the total amount of money invested both declined significantly from 2018's record pace.

The big picture: The biggest decline was in early-stage investing, which saw the lowest number of deals in five years, according to data from CB Insights. Later stage series B+ companies, on the other hand, saw funding rise to five-year highs.

Why it matters: The data shows fintech investors are increasingly moving their dollars away from young companies with higher risk and growth potential and consolidating investment in bigger, more established names that are foregoing public markets in favor of staying private and raising more funding.

  • Nearly 50% of fintech funding in 2019 came from 83 megarounds (deals over $100 million) totaling $17.2 billion.
  • "This is a positive signal that more fintech startups are maturing, which becomes more difficult with each subsequent financing," analysts say in the report.

Details: Annual funding fell by 15% year-over-year in 2019 to $34.5 billion across 1,913 deals.

  • North America, Europe and Asia all saw the number of deals and the total amount invested fall.

Go deeper: Varo gets long-awaited FDIC nod of approval

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin

Tech sees increased funding ahead of IPOs

Data: CB Insights; Chart: Axios Visuals

Tech companies are seeing significantly more funding before they go public.

What's new: Data from CB Insights shows that in the last eight years, the median amount of funding raised has jumped by more than four times to just under $300 million as of early December. That data includes IPOs or direct listings of U.S.-headquartered, VC-backed tech companies on major U.S. exchanges only.

Go deeper: Unprofitable company IPOs were a big zero in 2019

Keep ReadingArrowFeb 11, 2020 - Economy & Business
Kim Hart

Cybersecurity sector sees record venture capital investment in 2019

Adapted from PitchBook; Chart: Axios Visuals

The cybersecurity sector is attracting "unprecedented levels of VC dealmaking," according to the year-end Venture Monitor report by the National Venture Capital Association and PitchBook.

Why it matters: Technology is now not just a sector of the economy, it is the primary driver of the economy. And the more wireless networks, software applications, cloud data centers and internet-connected devices we use, the more security vulnerabilities we'll have to protect against. 

Go deeperArrowJan 30, 2020
Miriam Kramer

The state of the space industry

Earth from space. Photo: NASA

2019 was a record year for investment in the space industry, according to a report from the investment firm Space Angels.

Why it matters: The report paints a picture of an industry that's coming of age, with total investment in 2019 reaching $5.8 billion, up 73% from 2018 and exceeding 2017's record-setting year that saw $5.1 billion of investment.

Go deeperArrowJan 21, 2020